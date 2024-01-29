Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 Fame Munawar Faruqui Breaks Silence on Being ‘Fixed Winner’ And ‘Womaniser’: ‘There Were Distractions’

Bigg Boss 17 Fame Munawar Faruqui Breaks Silence on Being ‘Fixed Winner’ And ‘Womaniser’: ‘There Were Distractions’

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui spoke about being tagged as a fixed winner of Salman Khan's reality game show.

Munawar Faruqui Breaks Silence on Being 'Fixed Winner' And 'Womaniser': 'There Were Distractions'

Bigg Boss 17 has its winner in Munawar Faruqui after three and a half months of the reality show. With the winning trophy, he got a prize money of Rs 50 lakhs and a brand-new car. Apart from the winning title, the stand-up comedian had his controversial journey too on the show. He faced accusations of being a ‘womaniser’ and a ‘fixed winner’. Reacting to this, Munawar told E-Times, “Pehle din se joh yakeen tha wohi aakhri din bhi tha… I went inside the Bigg Boss 17 house to win the show and not even for a second I forgot about my dream or goal. There were distractions and I felt I had to distract myself from the game and fix the problems. Puncture hai toh pehle aap ko gaadi theek karni hogi warna aap manzil tak nahi pahuchoge, I was ready to fix everything. The feeling and experience of winning the show is unreal, this victory and love that I have got is because of fans and almighty.”

Trending Now

Munnawar Faruqui also spoke on his personal life and image taking a hit. He said, “Yes. I am worried and tensed about how my personal life got because of the controversies. Tension, fikar hai, because I am facing questions which I am not aware of but I have to answer them. The tags that people are using against me are bothering me. But when you don’t defend, people mistake your silence for something else. Kahin Na Kahin waqt ke saath sab sahi se jawab doonga. First I need to fix myself and that I don’t end up hurting anyone, I want to make sure that I don’t hurt anyone while fixing things in my personal life. Shayad Mujhe ussi par kaam karna chahiye. Whatever happened inside the Bigg Boss house I’ve left it there now my focus will be to handle relations and things that I’ve made outside the show.”

You may like to read

Munnawar Faruqui on fear of his son watching Bigg Boss 17 and learning about his mistakes. He said, “Yes, when things were said about me I was very worried about my son and what he would think about me. But now I want my son to see it and I want to tell me that I did this and this is wrong and please you never do this. Main nahi chahunga Tu aisa kare, this is not the right thing to do. I have realised this and aisi point par realise hua when I was totally devastated. If I have gone through maybe this is a lesson for many others but through me.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.