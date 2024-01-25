Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Karan Kundra, Sandip Sikcand, Shalin Bhanot Are All Set To Support Their Favourite Finalist

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Karan Kundra, Sandip Sikcand, Shalin Bhanot Are All Set To Support Their Favourite Finalist

Ahead of the finale, several renowned names from the industry will come to the show in support of their favourite contestants.

Bigg Boss 17 finale is just around the corner. The much-loved high-voltage reality show will conclude on January 28, 2024. So far, a total of 5 contestants including Arun Srikanth Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, Munwar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar secured their place in the finale. Now, ahead of the finale, several renowned names from the industry will come to the show in support of their favourite contestants. Various reports claims that some of the well-known face including Karan Kundra, Sandip Sikcand, Shalin Bhanot will grace the grand finale of Bigg Boss on January 28, 2024, in order to support their favourite finalist.

Trending Now

The grand finale of the show is one of the highly-anticipated episodes of Bigg Boss. It is expected that on the day of the grand finale, several blasting performances will also take place. However, one thing which will be extremely interesting to witness would be famous faces from the entertainment industry coming together to root for their favourite contestants out of the 5 finalists who are left.

You may like to read

Though nothing has been confirmed so far, it is expected that Karan Kundra will come to support Munawar Faruqui, whereas, Abhishek Kumar there will be Shaleen Bhanot, and producer Sandiip Sickand will show his support to Arun Mahshetty. Also, Pooja Bhatt will also grace the show, and she is expected to support Mannara Chopra. On the other hand, Amruta Khanvilkar will enter for Ankita Lokhande.

While all five contestants have got the full support of their friends, family and fans throughout the season, it will be interesting to see how with the support of all these celebs entering the show, how the last episode of Bigg Boss 17 will turn out. Apart from the celebs from the entertainment industry, ex-contestants of the show will also grace the finale.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.