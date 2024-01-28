Top Recommended Stories

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale LIVE ELIMINATION CONFIRMED: Ankita Lokhande OUT, Mannara Chopra-Munawar Faruqui & Abhishek Kumar Top 3

Bigg Boss 17 LIVE Updates: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshettey have been named the five finalists of Bigg Boss 17. But, have we already got our top three? Check the latest updates here.

Updated: January 28, 2024 11:23 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

LIVE Updates Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: The Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show never failed to hit the headlines and this season was no different. Whether it was Abhishek Kumar hitting Samarth Jurel or Ayesha Khan making shocking accusations against Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss season 17 drew attention during its run. Real-life couple and Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s verbal spats also became the talk of the town. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 17. The Salman Khan’s show’s grand finale is scheduled for Sunday, January 28, 2024. For the unversed, the grand finale show will begin at 6 PM, and the winner will be announced at midnight.

Colours TV and the JioCinema app will stream the Bigg Boss 17 finale show live. Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, and social media star Orhan Awatramani, often known as Orry, are expected to grace the grand finale.

Check Live Coverage: Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

Live Updates

  • Jan 28, 2024 11:23 PM IST

  • Jan 28, 2024 11:21 PM IST

    Ankita Lokhande OUT of Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale. The top three include Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar.

  • Jan 28, 2024 11:04 PM IST

    Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty promote ‘Dance Deewane’ on Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale stage. The show begins on February 3.

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:57 PM IST

    Vicky Jain’s mother dances with Madhuri Dixit and Krushna Abhishek on the song ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ in the Grand Finale episode of Bigg Boss 17.

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:54 PM IST

    Krushna Abhishek makes fun of Vicky Jain’s mother, Ranjan. “Aap bahot achi lag rahi hain. Aisa lag raha hai Sanjay Leela Bhansali ka set laga hai,” he tells her and the audience bursts out laughing.

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:48 PM IST

    Krushna Abhishek makes everyone burst out laughing on the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale stage as he hilariously mocks Jackie Shroff on the show.

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:21 PM IST

    Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate the iconic pool scene from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ in the Grand Finale episode of Bigg Boss 17.

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:12 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 LIVE NEWS: Salman Khan invites Madhuri Dixit on the stage. The actress looks stunning in a royal blue saree-gown.

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:58 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale 1st Eviction on Sunday: Arun Mashetty leaves the show. Top four remains – Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra stay.

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:55 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale 1st Elimination: Salman Khan announces the top four of the season. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan enter the house to promote ‘Shaitaan’ and take a contestant out.

