Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 CONFIRMED WINNER: Munawar Faruqui is The Ultimate Winner, Gets Emotional

live

Bigg Boss 17 CONFIRMED WINNER: Munawar Faruqui is The Ultimate Winner, Gets Emotional

Bigg Boss 17 Highlights: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshettey were named the five finalists of Bigg Boss 17. Munawar lifts the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Bigg Boss 17 CONFIRMED WINNER Munawar Faruqui is The Ultimate Winner, Gets Emotional

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Highlights: The Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show never failed to hit the headlines and this season was no different. Whether it was Abhishek Kumar hitting Samarth Jurel or Ayesha Khan making shocking accusations against Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss season 17 drew attention during its run. Real-life couple and Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s verbal spats also became the talk of the town. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 17. The Salman Khan’s show’s grand finale is scheduled for Sunday, January 28, 2024. For the unversed, the grand finale show will begin at 6 PM, and the winner will be announced at midnight.

Trending Now

Colours TV and the JioCinema app will stream the Bigg Boss 17 finale show live. Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, and social media star Orhan Awatramani, often known as Orry, are expected to grace the grand finale.

Check Highlights: Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.