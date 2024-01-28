Home

Bigg Boss 17 LIVE Updates: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshettey have been named the five finalists of Bigg Boss 17. But, have we already got our top three? Check the latest updates here.

LIVE Updates Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: The Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show never failed to hit the headlines and this season was no different. Whether it was Abhishek Kumar hitting Samarth Jurel or Ayesha Khan making shocking accusations against Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss season 17 drew attention during its run. Real-life couple and Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s verbal spats also became the talk of the town. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 17. The Salman Khan’s show’s grand finale is scheduled for Sunday, January 28, 2024. For the unversed, the grand finale show will begin at 6 PM, and the winner will be announced at midnight.

Colours TV and the JioCinema app will stream the Bigg Boss 17 finale show live. Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, and social media star Orhan Awatramani, often known as Orry, are expected to grace the grand finale.

