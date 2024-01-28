Top Recommended Stories

Bigg Boss 17 LIVE Updates: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshettey have been named the five finalists of Bigg Boss 17. But, have we already got our top three? Check the latest updates here.

Updated: January 28, 2024 9:55 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

LIVE Updates Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: The Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show never failed to hit the headlines and this season was no different. Whether it was Abhishek Kumar hitting Samarth Jurel or Ayesha Khan making shocking accusations against Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss season 17 drew attention during its run. Real-life couple and Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s verbal spats also became the talk of the town. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 17. The Salman Khan’s show’s grand finale is scheduled for Sunday, January 28, 2024. For the unversed, the grand finale show will begin at 6 PM, and the winner will be announced at midnight.

Colours TV and the JioCinema app will stream the Bigg Boss 17 finale show live. Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, and social media star Orhan Awatramani, often known as Orry, are expected to grace the grand finale.

Check Live Coverage: Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

Live Updates

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:55 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale 1st Elimination: Salman Khan announces the top four of the season. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan enter the house to promote ‘Shaitaan’ and take a contestant out.

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:51 PM IST

    “Aise show me nahi aogi, jisme humari izzat pani me chali jaye” – Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law continues to taunt her on the Grand Finale episode.

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:48 PM IST

    Ankita Lokhande folds her hands and apologises to her mother-in-law on the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17.

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:43 PM IST

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain mesmerise everyone with their emotional performance on ‘Kabhie Khushi Gham’ title song.

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:42 PM IST

    Aishwarya Sharma and Neil showcase their beautiful chemistry as a couple on the song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ in Bigg Boss 17.

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:38 PM IST

    Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel perform a beautiful dance on the ‘Dekha Tumko Jabse’ song.

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:33 PM IST

    Ankita Lokhande Out of Bigg Boss 17? Many reports suggest that Ankita Lokhande has been eliminated from the show. The actual announcement is yet to be made. Follow this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale.

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:31 PM IST

    Salman Khan teases Anurag Dobhal for not attending Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. He talks about Anurag posting a lot against the makers of the show.

  • Jan 28, 2024 9:28 PM IST

    Salman roasts Vicky Jain’s mother: Neither Ankita nor Vicky, his mother should have been inside the Bigg Boss 17 house – Salman Khan teases Vicky’s mom Ranjana on the Grand Finale stage.

