Bigg Boss 17: ‘Humara Divorce…’ Ankita Lokhande’s Shocking Statement About Separation From Vicky Jain- WATCH

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were again spotted talking about getting divorced in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Take a look at what the couple was taking about.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been engaged in heated arguments and conflicts inside the Bigg Boss house over various issues since the start of season 17. In the recent episode, Ankita mentioned divorce in response to Vicky’s persistent taunting during a task. This was not the first time the actress mentioned parting ways from her husband in the house. In an earlier episode, Ankita was seen demanding divorce from Vicky which turned into an ugly verbal spat between the two. Read along to find out what triggered Ankita Lokhande to end things in divorce.

Here’s What Happened Between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita’s statement about divorce also surprised many fans on social media. In a particular episode, there was a task that involved a simulated courtroom where Ankita was advocating for Munawar while Vicky was opposing. Throughout the game, Vicky and Ankita engaged in taunts and disruptions. Even Bigg Boss had to intervene saying, “Let her play.” Despite this, Vicky continued to tease Ankita, telling her, “Bigg Boss is hinting that you should start playing your game.”

Take a look at Ankita-Vicky Argument Video

I get where #MannaraChopra was coming from to say zyada hogaya but I totally get why #AnkitaLokhande mentioned the divorce 😭 Viewers have reached a breaking point with Vicky the husband let alone the wife herself! #BiggBoss17• #BB17

pic.twitter.com/d2K15aGyBR — adya (@d_addy_a) December 29, 2023

Ankita was not pleased with the situation and expressed, “Please don’t treat me like this, as it might lead to a fight between us and initiate divorce proceedings.” Her statement shocked everyone, including Mannara Chopra, who remarked, “You are saying too much.”

Ankita-Vicky Recent Verbal Argument

This is not the first time Ankita has brought up divorce in the Bigg Boss house. In a previous episode, Ankita was upset when Vicky made a joke about the struggles of married men. He mentioned that married men can never fully express their hardships. In response, Ankita said, “If you’re suffering so much, why are you with me? Let’s get a divorce; I don’t want to go back home with you.”

Ankita Lokhande’s Mother Reacts To Vicky Jain Slap Controversy

A few days ago, there was an incident where it appeared that Vicky Jain attempted to slap Ankita Lokhande during a heated conversation. Ankita seemed shocked at the time. Subsequently, Ankita’s mother, Vandana Pandis Lokhande, responded to the situation, stating that it was completely misunderstood and that Vicky would never resort to violence because they are a loving couple.

What are your thoughts about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s divorce situation? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

