Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande Getting a Divorce From Vicky Jain? Here’s What the Couple Has Decided

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain yet again indicate at getting divorce after the reality show. This time it was Vicky who initiated the conversation.

Bigg Boss 17: Just before the final week of the reality show the Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande yet again became the talk of the town. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita and Vicky Jain were seen talking on the subject of divorce yet again. This was not the first time the couple was seen engaging in a heated argument. On multiple occasions, the husband and wife were seen shouting at the top of their lungs. Here’s what Ankita and Vicky decided.

‘You’re Not Emotionally Available’, Says Ankita Lokhande

It all began when Ankita expressed her disappointment to Vicky for not meeting her expectations. Ankita stated, “You may be perfect in everything in life, but you are not right in this. You are just not emotionally available for me, Vicky. Do whatever you want to do, just listen to me (sic)” In response, Vicky told her that they were in a game and therefore, should act maturely. “My friend will understand. You behave like this with them so that they stop talking to me. Don’t be rude. I am not able to take it,” Vicky remarked.

‘We Will Get Divorced’, Says Vicky Jain

Ankita then expressed that their relationship had turned toxic over time. She conveyed to him that the love they once shared was fading away. “A lot has happened now. There’s no longer a need. The feeling of wanting each other or having love for each other is not there anymore. You created it. I did too, and so did you,” Ankita explained.

Vicky’s irritation prompted him to ask Ankita if they should go ahead and announce their divorce. Vicky said, “Let’s just make the announcement here. We will get a divorce. Going out there won’t change anything. Everything will change. You always do this, you have no idea what needs to be done (sic).”

Is Ankita Lokhande Divorcing Vicky Jain?

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been frequently seen getting into heated arguments in the Bigg Boss 17 house, which has been a topic of discussion for a while now. Ankita has expressed her frustration over Vicky not spending enough time with her, while Vicky has also voiced his concerns about Ankita not trying to understand him.

Amid their disagreements, Ankita has made it clear to Vicky that she no longer wants to live with him. On multiple occasions host of the show, Salman Khan had to intervene between the couple to handle the situation.

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande parting ways with Vicky Jain? Watch this space to get the latest update on Bigg Boss season 17!

