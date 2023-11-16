Home

Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Here's How Viewers Figured Out

Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Here’s How Viewers Figured Out

Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Continue to read to what is actually happening at Bigg Boss 17 House...

Bigg Boss 17 Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant Here's How Fans Noticed

Bigg Boss 17: The controversial house of Bigg Boss season 17 continues in turmoil, with never-ending discussions and quarrels. The viewers are always kept at the edge of their seats, and the contestants at the Bigg Boss house give the viewers the best possible entertainment. With constant fights and gossip, the latest episode of Bigg Boss made another twist in actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain’s relationship. The couple has had a roller-coaster ride in their relationship, their arguments and constant debates aren’t left behind.

This time the duo made it to the headlines for other reasons, it is suspected that Ankita Lokhande is “pregnant.” The actress was sharing about her ‘mood swings.’ with her husband and with just a hint of the conversation between Ankita and Vicky, it sparked curiosity at the Bigg Boss House.

Ankita Lokhande Shares Her Concerns Over Pregnancy

Ankita on multiple occasions told Vicky that she was pretty much upset with him and she even told him that she wanted to leave the Bigg Boss house. Anikta who has been experiencing “mood swings” recently has not been feeling well. She mentioned that she was sick and shared her concerns about her irregular menstrual cycles. The actress said, “Mereko lag raha hain mein bimar hu, mereko feeling aa rahi hain andar se. I am not well. Mujhe period nahi aa raha hain, mujhe ghar jana hain. (I feel sick. I have a feeling from inside. I am not getting my periods either. I want to go home)”

Sharing her concerns, Vicky said, “Yesterday was the first day of your menstrual cycle”, to which Ankita responded having no doubt few blood reports were taken.

At the Bigg Boss house, Ankita said, “Periods nahi, mereko blood test huya, pregnancy ke liye, kuch hain toh nahi andar. (Not periods, I had a blood test done for pregnancy.)” The actress made sure that her blood reports were still pending and a urinal sample was also taken to confirm her pregnancy. Vicky in no time changed the zone of Anikta’s suspected pregnancy into a planning strategy for the upcoming days.

Vicky approached his wife to talk. However, the conversation between the two quickly turned pages and ended on a sarcastic note. The duo ended up giggling after a few moments.

