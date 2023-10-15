Home

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar Fight in Front of Salman Khan, Netizens Say ‘TRP TRP Shuru’

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar got into a massive fight in front of Salman Khan on the premiere night of the celebrity reality show.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17 is all set for its grad premiere on October 15, 2023. The show will premiere on Colors and Jio app on Sunday from 9 PM onwards. Salman will return as the host for the fourteenth time in the new season. In a viral clip, rumored ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar get into an ugly fight in front of Salman. the actor responds by saying “Baap re baap (Oh my good Lord). Netizens came up with hilarious reactions as they called it a PR stunt. Vicky Jain, Ankiat Lokhande and Manaara Chopra are other celebs who performed at the premiere night.

NETIZENS REACT TO EX-COUPLE FIGHT IN FRONT OF SALMAN KHAN:

Salman ko farak nahi padta inke drame se — Mr.Hunt (@asliMrHunt) October 14, 2023

Accha accha player ko reveals nahi kar rahe hye — Saurabh Raj (@sraj57454) October 14, 2023

Bhai ke sath ek weekend ka war ho jaane do sab pata chal jayega — Saurabh Raj (@sraj57454) October 14, 2023

Yaar TRP TRP Shuru Stage se…

Salman bhai khus hote hue TRP pic.twitter.com/fa6ii2lEUZ — Divya Raj (@divya_50) October 14, 2023

Looks like a pre-planned game..

But promising — MessiFan4U (@MessiFan4u) October 14, 2023

Ye to stage se he start ho gye — Saurabh Raj (@sraj57454) October 14, 2023

Lol, i will enjoy this — KateP (@Kat3_123) October 14, 2023

Wow maja aayega yahuuuuu — untamed (@AyanshShrivast0) October 15, 2023

Koi nahi kahega yeh fight fake hai — SKG (@Skg1234466899) October 14, 2023

