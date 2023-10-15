Top Recommended Stories

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar Fight in Front of Salman Khan, Netizens Say ‘TRP TRP Shuru’

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar got into a massive fight in front of Salman Khan on the premiere night of the celebrity reality show.

Published: October 15, 2023 2:24 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17 is all set for its grad premiere on October 15, 2023. The show will premiere on Colors and Jio app on Sunday from 9 PM onwards. Salman will return as the host for the fourteenth time in the new season. In a viral clip, rumored ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar get into an ugly fight in front of Salman. the actor responds by saying “Baap re baap (Oh my good Lord). Netizens came up with hilarious reactions as they called it a PR stunt. Vicky Jain, Ankiat Lokhande and Manaara Chopra are other celebs who performed at the premiere night.

NETIZENS REACT TO EX-COUPLE FIGHT IN FRONT OF SALMAN KHAN:

