Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Asks Boyfriend Samarth Jurel To Clear Equations with Mannara Chopra, Says ‘Mujhe Aisa Lagta Hai ki Woh Hai Girlfriend…’

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Asks Boyfriend Samarth Jurel To Clear Equations with Mannara Chopra, Says ‘Mujhe Aisa Lagta Hai ki Woh Hai Girlfriend…’

In the recent episode, Isha Malviya was seen talking to Ankita and Vicky about Mannara's increasing proximity with Samarth Jurel. Here's what happened when she confronted Samarth about the same.

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Asks Boyfriend Samarth Jurel To Clear Equations with Mannara Chopra, Says 'Mujhe Aisa Lagta Hai ki Woh Hai Girlfriend...'

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Contestants in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 17 have been on a roller coaster ride since the beginning of the show. Despite the tasks, numerous fights, and ongoing drama, their main focus remains on winning the coveted trophy. In a recent turn of events, arguments have become a regular occurrence within the Bigg Boss House. In the latest episode, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a disagreement over breakfast. This was followed by Isha Malviya expressing her emotions to Ankita and Vicky, stating that Mannara was becoming “too close” with her boyfriend Samarth Jurel. The situation escalated when Isha confronted Samarth about it resulting in an argument.

Trending Now

Isha Malviya Breaks Silence On Samarth Jurel’s Equation With Mannara

In the latest episode, Isha Malviya discussed with Ankita and Vicky that Mannara talks too much with Samarth Jurel. Isha expressed her discomfort with the same and mentioned the time when Mannara asked Samarth to improve his dressing sense. She said, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki woh hai girlfriend ke main hu. (Sometimes I feel like she is the girlfriend, not me).” She added that she wasn’t bothered when people made fun of Samarth and Mannara being close, but she felt that his lack of objection gave the wrong impression.

You may like to read

After their conversation, Isha approached Samarth and confronted him. She said, “Vicky ne tease kiya mujhe, Samarth aur Mannara abhi time spend kar rahe hain. (Vicky teased me over you and Mannara’s closeness)”. When he asked who brought up the topic first, Isha couldn’t recall. Samarth became angry with Isha, and said, “Inn dono pati-patni, joh ek number ke ghochu hai, joh khud pehle humpe aake chadte the, tu unse baat kar rahi hai! (You’re talking to these so-called husband-wife duo, who are complete idiots, the ones who used to come and argue with us first!)

Later that night, Isha and Samarth had another discussion about his equation with Mannara. He got agitated and suggested to Isha if she had any problem then she should leave him. He then further questioned her “upbringing” and accused her of engaging in “cheap talks”. Isha was furious by her boyfriend’s statement and responded that he does pay attention to other women despite her girlfriend living in the same house.

During the conversation with Ankita Lokhande, Isha confessed that as a girl and a girlfriend, she experiences feelings of jealousy and hurt at times. She expressed, “I do get jealous, if you wish, you can give me the stage of being a jealous person.” Your thoughts on Isha-Samarth’s equation? Do you think they are ‘meant to be’? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss Season 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.