Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Calls Mannara Chopra ‘Hypocrite’ After She Sits On Munawar Faruqui’s Lap

Bigg Boss contestants Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya ended up escalating the conversation when Isha called her a 'hypocrite.' Watch.

With few contestants left in Bigg Boss 17 House, the reality show just got exciting. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss, things didn’t go the usual way. Co-contestants Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra spiced things up on the show. Later in the episode Vicky and Isha took turns to take down Mannara. What came as a surprise for the audience was when the Udaariyan actress called her a ‘hypocrite’. Here’s how Mannara single-handedly took on other contestants.

‘Torture Task’ Sparks Conflicts Among Co-contestants

The recent episode of Bigg Boss sparked controversy as participants took part in the dreadful “Torture Task” that ended up in an ugly verbal spat within the house.

During the task, the housemates were divided into two teams. Team A consisted of Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty, who had to endure the torment inflicted by Team B featured Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya.

The horrifying task included using chilli powder, waxing, and more, with Mannara being the primary target. Despite the challenges, she showed resilience and continued the task until leaving the buzzer, which resulted in Munawar exiting.

Take a look at Mannara’s Instagram Post:

Mannara Was The Primary Target In Torture Task

Later in the episode, the confrontation began between Mannara and Isha. The Udaariyan actress fueled the conversation and added, “Kabhi Samarth ke peeche, kabhi Munawar ke peeche. Har ladke ke peeche Mannara padhti hain (Sometimes behind Samarth, sometimes behind Munawar. Mannara is read behind every boy) (sic). Vicky on the other hand started to attack Mannara verbally, he said “ Doesn’t she look good resting on Munawar’s lap?

Mannara Chopra was furious at Vicky, Isha, and Ankita and screamed at them saying that she was their main target. In between the conversation, Isha intervened and added that she shouldn’t play safe for the sake of other contestants. The heated argument between the two contestants escalated and ended up with Isha calling Mannara a ‘hypocrite’.

Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqi Takes On Physical Fight

While working on the task, Vicky who had the master plan decided to stop the other team from using the items against them. Team B secretly hid the kitchen supplies. In between the act, Faruqui caught the members of Team B in their hideous act. Munawar and his team started to find the hidden spices and other items. This led to a dispute where Vicky insisted on getting the spices back, which escalated the situation between Vicky and Munawar which ended up in a physical fight.

Do you think Isha Malviya’s trick of sabotaging the image of Mannara Chopra would help her? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

