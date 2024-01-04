Home

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Claims Abhishek Has ‘Slapped’ Her at a New Year Party

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya made big claims against Abhishek Kumar. This was not the first time she was seen accusing him of physically assaulting her.

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Accuses Abhishek of Physical Assault, Says ‘Slapped Me’

The last episode of Bigg Boss 17 saw a nasty fight between housemate Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel picking on Abhishek Kumar. The video captured Abhishek Kumar raging a tight slap at Samarth Jurel. The incident left everyone in shock, fans were taken aback by Abhishek’s act on the reality show. Now, Isha Malviya has accused Abhishek Kumar of physical assault.

What Exactly Happened Between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel In Bigg Boss 17

The conversation between Isha and Abhishek escalated quickly when she was seen handing over a tiffin box and said, “Tere parents bhi tujhse pareshaan hogaye honge (Even your parents must have been tired of you.)

She further insisted him to break the TV, she said, “Yeh le TV tod de. Jaise ghar par TV toda tha na! Isse bhi tod de (Break this TV, the same way you broke the TV at home! Break this one too) (sic).” While Isha continued to ignite the matter, Samarth in meantime, puts a tissue paper in Abhishek’s mouth which led to slap him.

Isha Malvia Opens About Abhishek’s Aggressive Behaviour

Isha is seen whispering into Ayesha’s ear and tells about Abhishek’s toxic behaviour. She tell that once he hit her so hard that she had a bluish bruise around her eyes. To this, Ayesha responded, “Ya woh marta hoga dekh ke hi lagta hai (Looking at him feels like he will hit for sure). Ankita and I were talking about the same (sic).”

Isha replied, “I had photos, and the next day Abhishek told me to show them and he was crying badly on the video seeing them. I had let go, pyaar me jaane diya yeh sab (Out of love I let go off everything for him) (sic).”

Isha shared another incident stating that Abhishek was rashly driving at full speed. She added, “I told him to slow down or we would get killed. He was angry because I had posted a photo on Instagram wearing a backless outfit on the sets.”

Isha Recalls Her New Year’s Eve With Abhishek, ‘I Was Terrified’

In front of the other housemates, Isha recounted a New Year party where the entire cast of Udaariyaan was present. She mentioned a photo booth where her regular friends from the club were wishing her Happy New Year. Isha noticed Abhishek watching her from a distance, and when she informed him about the well-wishers, he initially approached her calmly and then he suddenly got angry and pulled her.

Isha added, “As the countdown to New Year began and the clock struck 12. Abhishek shocked everyone by slapping me. I vividly remember that unforgettable night and I was worried about my parent’s reaction when they found out. Isha expressed her frustration about enduring such treatment in silence. (sic)”

Abhishek’s Father Slapped Him For Mistreating Me’ Says Isha Malviya

Isha further stated that Abhishek used to physically assault her in the past, even hit her with a cup and a plate. She mentioned that he once slapped her so severely that it left bruises.

Abhishek’s father reprimanded him for his behavior and slapped him for mistreating her, reminding him that he also has a sister and asking him to consider the situation. Abhishek also admitted on camera that he reacted strongly to being called “mental.”

Netizens’ Mixed Reactions on Abhishek’s Physical Assault On Isha

Fans were taken aback when Abhishek’s furiously slapped Samarth Jurel on national television. Netizens were quick to respond to Isha’s statement. A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “Isha bolegi aur aap sab blindly believe kar lenge . Agar yeh sach hai then why she didn’t register a complaint against him? Why in the first week she agree and even invite Abhishek to join the dil room and even share her bed? Since week 1we are seeing Isha’s questionable behavior with both boys and sorry I don’t trust anything she says now. Not condoning Abhishek’s action but the provocation and instigation done by Isha and Samarth crossed all boundaries today (sic).”

Another Bigg Boss fan commented, “U don’t have to believe Isha. Abhishek himself has admitted he slapped her, He said he used to get angry if she wore backless In her TV show he didn’t like her holding hands with co-star or intimate scenes. In a sindoor scene, he insisted he’ll put sindoor first (sic).” The user mentioned, “Abhishek Kumar’s violent behaviour shows clearly he is aggressive and he is capable of doing whatever Isha stated (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Isha Malviya and Smarath Jurel poking at Abhishek Kumar? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

