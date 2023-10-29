Home

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Confesses to Samarth Jurel on Feeling Guilty For Choosing Abhishek Kumar as ‘Bed Partner’

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 17 is full of surprises, conflicts, competition and backbiting. The celebrity reality show known for its unique concept always has its fair share of in-house conflicts, love stories, heart breaks and cut-throat competitions. Recently, the housemates and Bigg Boss fans are going bonkers over the love triangle between Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Ever since Bigg Boss introduced Samarth as Isha’s current boyfriend there has been a havoc inside the house. After continuously denying Samarth’s claims, Isha finally admitted that she is in a relationship with him. As soon as the former made his entry, Abhishek broke into tears and was inconsolable.

WATCH ISHA MALVIYA AND SAMARTH JUREL’S VIRAL VIDEO:

#BiggBoss17 LIVE:#IshaMalviya says “She is guilty and sorry that she took a WRONG DECISION by choosing #AbhishekKumar as her room and bed partner instead of #SamarthJurel when #BiggBoss gave her an option.” Isha says: Chintu, Hogayi galti yaar; next time option Mila toh I’ll… pic.twitter.com/TToXck26jg — Jen 🍷 (@DsouzaJennifer) October 28, 2023

ISHA MALVIYA APOLOGISES TO SAMARTH JUREL

In a recent episode, Isha apologized to Samarth for choosing Abhishek as her room and bed partner. A fan handle shared a viral clip and captioned it as, “She (Isha) is guilty and sorry that she took a WRONG DECISION by choosing #AbhishekKumar as her room and bed partner instead of #SamarthJurel when #BiggBoss gave her an option.” She can be seen saying, “Chintu (Samarth’s petname), Hogayi galti yaar (I made a mistake); next time option Mila toh I’ll change my decision (if next time there is an option, then I’ll change my decision).” Samarth responded and said, “Ab jao so jao uss bed pe (Now go and sleep on that bed). You had the option. You chose it. Now deal with it.”

WATCH SAMARTH JUREL’S GRAND ENTRY IN BIGG BOSS 17:

WHEN ISHA MALVIYA ADMITTED ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH SAMARTH JUREL

Earlier, in the episode where Samarth made his house entry, Big Boss in his voiceover told, “Mere iss mohalle mein swagat hai Samarth ka, yeh Isha ke current boyfriend hai (I welcome Samarth in my colony, he is Isha’s current boyfriend).” When the Udaariyaan actor asked Isha, “Hum date nahi kar rahe (Aren’t we dating)?” She told, “Nahi (No).” Later at night when all contestants were asleep, Isha confessed to Bigg Boss and told, “I am sorry Bigg Boss, shayad achanak se nahi accept kar payi (I am sorry Bigg Boss, I couldn’t accept it all of a sudden).”

