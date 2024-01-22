Home

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Eliminated Ahead of Finale, Abhishek Kumar Weeps Inconsolably – WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya was the latest contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Watch Video

Isha Malviya Eliminated Ahead of Finale

Bigg Boss 17: The final round of Bigg Boss 17 has kicked off, social media star Isha Malviya was the latest contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Alongside Isha, Ankita Lokhnade and Vicky Jain were also part of the nomination round. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Isha was the only contestant to collect the least votes after Bigg Boss gave a roasting task to each contestant. Here’s how other contestants bid goodbye to the Udaariyaan actress.

Ankita Lokhnande and Vicky Jain Get Emotional

As soon as Bigg Boss called out the name of Isha Malviya, co-contestants Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhhande couldn’t hold on to their tears. In the video, Abhishek Kumar got emotional and wiped off his tears after the audience decided to evict Isha from the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, it is to be noted that Abhishek and Isha had a rough patch in their past relationship.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Video:

Promo BiggBoss17 #IshaMalviya ELIMINATED from the HOUSE pic.twitter.com/vO430a78cT — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 21, 2024

The Udaariyan actress was part of Team A, which included Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan who was also evicted from the house due to a low count of votes from the audience.

Fans React To Isha Malviya’s Eviction From Bigg Boss 17 House

Bigg Boss 17 fans were taken aback when Isha Malviya’s name was called out for eviction. Fans on social media expressed their views when they heard the news of Isha. A Bigg Boss fan commented, “Poor Isha Malviya, she got evicted from Bigg Boss 17 house (sic).” Another X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote, “Vicky’s tear-filled eyes express everything, as he regarded her as his own daughter (sic).”

Fans also expressed their views on the Bigg Boss 17 winner, a user wrote, ” Munnawar will Bigg Boss 17 (sic).” Many users came in support of Ankita Lokhnade being a potential winner of the Bigg Boss 17 title (sic).”

Potential Title Contenders In Bigg Boss 17 House

It is to be noted that Isha Malviya entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. Before the Udaariyan actress got eliminated, Ayesha Khan and Samarth Jurel also faced eviction in the previous episodes of Bigg Boss 17 due to low vote counts from the audience.

For the final round of the reality show, potential title contender’s names include, Ankita Lokhnade, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey. The Bigg Boss 17 final is set to take place on January 28, 2024.

What are your thoughts on the potential title contenders of Bigg Boss 17? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

