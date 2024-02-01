Home

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya In Shock When Paps Inform About Munawar Faruqui’s Fan, ‘3 FIR Hue Hai?…’

Isha Malviya who was a former Bigg Boss 17 contestant recently came tp know about the incident where Mumbai Police caught one of Munawar's fan flying drones without permission

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya In Shock When Paps Inform About Munawar Faruqui’s Fan

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya recently was spotted chatting with the media, during the conversation, a person from the media prompted about the situation of Munwawar’s fan, which went viral on social media. It came as a shock to the Udariyaan actress when she came to know about the hard times Munwar fans had to face.

What Exactly Happened On The Day When Munawar Farqui Visited Dongri

A Munawar Faruqui supporter has run into trouble for using unauthorised drones during the roadshow when the stand-up comedian planned to celebrate his victory with his fans in Mumbai.

Munawar Iqbal Faruqui was declared the champion of Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday evening after defeating Abishek Kumar with a huge margin of vote.

On Monday, Munawar visited Dongri, his hometown where he was welcomed with a lavish celebration. Videos and photos from the roadshow event quickly went viral on the internet, where Munawar stood on the sunroof while being surrounded by his fans.

The image showcased the comedian’s widespread popularity, but it has also drawn the interest of the Mumbai Police. It has come to light that the pictures and videos were captured using an unregistered drone. Subsequently, the Dongri Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the drone operator, identified as Arbaaz Yusuf Khan, and confiscated his drone camera.

The Mumbai Police had earlier mentioned the ban on unidentified flying objects like drones, which can cause a potential threat to one’s privacy. Keeping that in mind, the Mumbai police registered an FIR against Munawar’s fan who was caught flying the drone. Only under certain circumstances with the approval of the DCP of Mumbai Police, the permission to fly drones is then granted. However, Arbaaz’s drone was taken into custody by the Dongri Police and hasn’t been returned.

Isha Malviya’s Reacts, ‘Mujhe Nahi Pata Tha Yeh Sab…’

When Isha Malviya was informed about the Munawar fan’s situation, The Udariyaan actress was taken aback and stated, “Baapreh, mujhe nahi pata yeh sab kab ho gaya.” When told about the drones, she said, “I think, Munawar ne toh nahi bulaya hoga obviously. Ab uski jeet ki khushi mein itne log aa gaye toh woh bechara kya kar sakta hai (sic).”

Take a look at Isha Malviya’s Reaction When She Came To Know About The Situation:

Isha Malviya Speaks About Her Journey In Bigg Boss 17 House

During a podcast with comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Isha revealed her experiences with Munawar Faruqui. She mentioned, “I faced similar challenges to Munawar; post-breakup, I went to Samarth after separating from Abhishek. However, Munawar had different issues. He had Ayesha on standby, and there was someone else as well (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Isha Malviya’s reaction to the Munawar Faruqui fan incident?

