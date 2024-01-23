Home

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Points At Abhishek Kumar’s Fake Crying After Getting Evicted From BB House, ‘Genuine Nahi Tha Voh’

Evicted Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya expressed her views on Abhishek Kumar. In a recent interaction with the media, Isha stated that Abhishek was getting emotional for the footage and pointed out that it was not genuine.

Bigg Boss 17: As the reality approaches closer to the Bigg Boss 17 finale contestants now seem to have their strategies planned for the final week. Recently evicted contestant Isha Malviya yet again raised questions about Abhishek Kumar. For the unversed Abhishek and Isha have been in a relationship since they met on the sets of Udaariyan. After Isha got evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house, the actress revealed details about her equation with Abhishek and reflected on her journey in Bigg Boss.

‘His Crying Was Fake’, Says Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya recalled the moment when she was asked to leave the house due to the low vote count by the audience judged based on the roasting task. Isha stated, “Jab mai bahar aayi, Abhishek footage ke liye roya. Uske tears genuine nahi the (When I came out, Abhishek cried for the footage. His tears were not genuine)(sic).”

The actress further added, “He considers Munawar his friend but woh unke saath ladhta hai, mujhe apna pyar consider karta hai but mujhse bhi jhagda karta hai, Vicky ko apna bhai manta hai par unse bhi jhagda karta hai hai. Abhishek hamesha mujhe galat batata hai but woh bhi koi dudh ka dhula nahi hai (He considers Munawar his friend but he fights with him, he considers me his love but fights with me too, he considers Vicky as his brother but fights with him too. Abhishek always abuses me. He is not that innocent as you think)(sic).”

She also stated, “Ladke hamesha apna dukhda sunate rehte hai mere saath yeh galat hua, mujhe yeh chod ke chali gayi, par yeh nahi sochenge ke kyu gayi (Boys always keep telling their stories that something wrong happened to me, she left me and went away, but they will not think why she left) (sic).”

‘Abhishek Kumar Could Be A Finalist In Bigg Boss 17’, Says Isha Malviya

When asked about the potential title contenders Isha pointed out the names of these contestants. “Ankita, Munawar, and Arun top three hai (sic).” But she also considers Abhishek Kumar a potential title contender for the reality show.

She further added, ” Mujhe Vicky bhai bhi winner lagte hai. Woh hamesha se active hai aur unhone throughout his journey show ke format ko follow kiya hai (Vicky brother could also become the winner. He has always been active and has followed the format of the show throughout his journey)(sic).”

Isha Malviya Felt ‘Afsos’ Leaving Bigg Boss 17 House

Isha Malviya recalled her journey in Bigg Boss 17 house and said, “Iss eviction par mujhe thoda afsos hai, mai apne aap ko finalist ki tarah dekhti thi. But meri journey bohot aachi rahi hai aur mai bohot khush hu. Mai gharme ab tak ki top biased captain thi, and I am very proud (I have some regrets about this eviction, I looked at myself like a finalist. But my journey is going very well and I am very happy. I was a top biased captain till now, and I am very proud) (sic).”

Isha also added, “Captaincy ek aisi power hai jisme apko liberty milti hai apne mann ki karne ki. Usme bhi agar apko fair hona hai toh mujhse nahi hoga woh. Mujhe apne doston ko save karne ka mouka mila toh mai karungi unhe safe. Bigg Boss ne khud bola woh iss season mai biased hai (Captaincy is such a power in which you get the freedom to do what you want. Even if you are fair then I will not feel like that. If I get a chance to save my friends, I will make them safe. Bigg Boss himself said that he is biased in this season)(sic).”

What are your thoughts on Isha Malviya’s statement against Abhishek Kumar? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

