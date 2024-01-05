Home

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya’s Mother Condemns Abishek Kumar’s Derogatory Remarks, Says, ‘Legal Action Toh Banta Hai…’

The mother of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya shared a story on Instagram threatening to take legal action against Abhishek Kumar.

The Big Boss 17 is inching closer to its finale but the spice of quarrels does not seem to end Offlate, several arguments have been taking place between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya. In the latest episode, the growing tension among contestants was quite evident, and it led to a fiery argument between Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth Jurel. From abuse to physical violence, the recent fight crossed all the limits. In light of the ugly quarrel, Isha’s mother condemned Abhishek for his act on social media for his behaviour.

It all began with a heated altercation between Abhishek and Samarth. The disagreements soon turned pretty nasty with Isha too being dragged into it. After a point of time, the debate took a nasty turn and Isha Malviya got dragged into their fight.

Later, Ankita Lokhande, one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 17, took a stand for Isha and eventually got into a heated verbal exchange with Abhishek.

This fiasco has created an uproar not just inside the BB17 house but also outside. Mamta Malviya, Isha’s mother, penned a strong note in favour of her daughter. She reacted to the statement by sharing an Instagram story mentioning how she can take legal action against Abhishek.

Isha Malviya’s Mother Slams Abhishek Kumar

Isha’s mother has declared that Abhishek must face consequences and made a firm stand against him. She posted a story on Instagram and wrote “Isha ko harr Barr iss ladke ne behremi se character assassinate kiya hai.. Mujhe bhi nahi baksha. Ye game mental strength ka hai. Itna traumatised tha toh pata tha Isha aane wali hai bb mein toh fir aaya hi kyu show mein? Legal action Banta hai aisi harkato par ab bhi hum chup hai sirf aur sirf Isha ke liye. Shame on you harr barr Isha ko beechmein lane ke liye, aur unlogo ko bhi sharam aani chahiye jo ye aggressive nature ko support karte ha” ( I am afraid that this boy has brutally assassinated the character. I was not spared either. This game is of mental strength. I was so traumatized when I found out that Isha was coming in BB, then why did she come in the show? Legal action has been taken against such actions and yet we are silent only and only for this sake. Shame on you for blaspheming Isha, and shame on those who support this aggressive nature.) (sic)”

Isha Mother’s Instagram Post

”Legal action can be taken on Abhishek’s wrong doings. Why did he come in the show when he knew Isha was coming too?”, says #IshaMalviya’s mother BiggBoss17 has reached its finale month and with the growing tension between the contestants to make it all the way through, the heat… pic.twitter.com/tZUGCYcPEc — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 3, 2024

Isha entered Bigg Boss 17 with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. On stage, they got into arguments, but subsequently, it seemed like they were friends. However, things changed drastically as days passed.

