Bigg Boss 17: K-pop Singer Aoora Physically Hits Ayesh Khan For Not Following Orders

K-pop singer Aoora has been making headlines ever since his viral video of allegedly hitting Ayesha Khan is making rounds on the internet. Here's what Aoora did at Bigg Boss 17 house.

Bigg Boss 17: A fresh altercation erupted in the Bigg Boss 17 house when South Korean singer Aoora reportedly assaulted Ayesha Khan in a recent episode. According to a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ayesha was reclining on the bed when Aoora struck her in the face and left the room. Ayesha promptly got up and pursued him, firmly stating that she would not tolerate such behavior under any circumstances. Read along to find out what happened next.

Aoora Creates Physical Tension With Ayesha Khan

In the video shared by Bigg Boss 24*7 on X, Aoora was observed approaching Abhishek as he rested on his bed. Aoora appeared to be upset with him, but Abhishek expressed his lack of interest in complying with Aoora’s instructions because he had nominated him without a valid reason. Aoora, the house captain, had asked Abhishek Kumar to continue with the cleaning responsibilities in the house. However, he refused to do so.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 24*7 Post On X (formerly known as Twitter):

‘I Am Not Here To Entertain Such Behaviour’ Says Ayesha Khan

In the meantime, Ayesha, who was resting on her bed, reminded Abhishek not to disclose anything to Aoora, warning that he would not listen and would become upset. Suddenly, Aoora approached her and aggressively struck the blanket covering her face. Ayesha appeared startled and stood up. She then approached the garden area and questioned Aoora, “What’s wrong with you?” She firmly stated, “Whatever the reason may be, I did not come here to entertain such behaviour from anyone.”

Ayesha Khan Faints In Bigg Boss 17 House

Ayesha had a breakdown in the Bigg Boss house last week, leading to her collapse. She underwent a medical check-up and even received a visit from the show’s host, actor Salman Khan. Ayesha returned to the house a day ago and was warmly welcomed by the other housemates. However, she refused to engage with Munawar Faruqui, her ex-boyfriend, who has been engaging in conflicts with her since her wild card entry into the house.

What are your thoughts on Aoora’s physical act on Ayesha Khan? Watch this space to get the latest update on Bigg Boss season 17

