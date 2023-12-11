Home

Bigg Boss 17: K-pop Star Aoora Entertains Contestants, Takes Hindi Lessons, and Talks About His 4 Girlfriends – Check Fans’ Reactions

Bigg Boss 17: K-pop singer Aoora, steals the spotlight from other Bigg Boss contestants. The K-pop singer was seen taking Hindi lesson and discussing about his girlfriends.

Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop sensation Aoora aka Park Min-jun sends a wave of entertainment in the latest promo video of Bigg Boss 17. The K-pop sensation was seen interacting with the contestants. Many contenders in the house were seen attempting to teach Aoora Hindi. While some succeeded, others failed.

K-pop Sensation Aoora Entertains Bigg Boss Contestants with His Broken Hindi and Quirky Grooves

It was wonderful to observe the Korean vocalist marrying his craft with the Indian culture and quickly getting hold of trendy Hindi catchphrases. While doing the dishes, Aoora said, “ghis ghis ke mera zindagi ghis gaya (My soul is worn out by doing the dishes)”. The K-pop star also shared his Korean culture with other Bigg Boss contestants. He was seen doing the popular “saranghae” phrase with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, which meant “I Love You”.

Take a look at the Latest Bigg Boss Promo Video:

The chit-chat continued as Aoora sat alongside contestants Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar. They discussed Indian culture and Abhishek went on to ask how many girlfriends the K-pop star had. Aoora said, “I have had four girlfriends till now, and what about you?” To this, Abhishek responded, “I have had 100 plus girlfriends.” Aoora scratched his head after hearing what Abhishek had said. The K-pop sensation switched to his quirky grooves in the house which stole the spotlight in the Bigg Boss house.

Another Bigg Boss contestant, Samarth Jurel teamed up with Aoora, and the two are now being called Changu-Mangu. They both laugh hysterically as they work out together and pay homage to the 17-year-old horse sculpture in the garden area.

Fans Express Excitement Over Aoora’s Presence In Bigg Boss House

Fans were excited to see another wild card contestant making his way to the Bigg Boss house. A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “Aoora ka jadoo in the Bigg Boss house! Ab dekhte hain kya twists and turns lekar aayenge yeh K-pop sensation (And the magic in the Bigg Boss house! Now let’s see what twists and turns this K-pop sensation will bring).”

Aoora ka jadoo in the Bigg Boss house! Ab dekhte hain kya twists and turns lekar aayenge yeh K-pop sensation. #BiggBossMagic #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss — Pankaj (@PankajV_07) December 11, 2023

Another section of fans expressed their disappointment by bringing K-pop star Aoora as a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss house. The user commented, “Why do you need to bring participants as a wild card who do not understand the language.. Even @BeingSalmanKhan was not knowing him at all. You can’t sound funny by repeating Hindi words. Bring someone who can fuel things up, sort things up, mess things up, can resonate with the audience better, and can entertain up.”

Why do you need to bring participants as wild card who do not understand the language.. Even @BeingSalmanKhan was not knowing him at all. You can’t sound funny by repeating Hindi words ..

Bring someone who can fuel things up, sort things up, mess things up, can resonate with… — Anoop Mundhra (@anoopmundhra) December 11, 2023

The third user wrote, “Aoora is a pure soul, I don’t know why is he even talking to Munawar, he is so diplomatic and fake.”

Aoora is a Pure Soul ,

I Don’t Know why Is He Even Talking to Munawar Munawar is So Diplomatic n Fake — Mr. A Ahuja (@Mr_Ahuja001) December 11, 2023

What are your thoughts about Aoora settling in the Big Boss House? Watch this space to get regular updates on Bigg Boss’s latest season.

