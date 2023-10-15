Home

Bigg Boss 17: Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi recently reacted to the likely access to phones being granted in the seventeenth season of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. For the unversed, claims have been made by fan handles that the makers would be allowing participants to access their phones in Bigg Boss 17. Kamya responded to the same in one of her interviews. The TV actress who shot to fame with the celebrity reality show has been following up with Bigg Boss franchise and gives her unabashed views on social media about the contestants’ behaviour and tasks. She also reflected on the change in rules in Bigg Boss Season 17.

KAMYA PUNJABI REACTS TO USE OF CELL PHONES IN BIGG BOSS 17

Kamya, in an interaction with IANS spoke about the change in format in Bigg Boss 17. She said, “Bigg Boss has been airing for several years now that every contestant comes prepared for it. After continuously watching the previous seasons, they kind of understand, before participation, whether there will be a secret room or not, whether there will be evictions in the first week or not, whether there will be a wildcard entry or not”. On being quizzed about the use of cell phones inside the Bigg Boss house, she opined, “”Access to a phone hasn’t been granted for the past 16 seasons, but it is being introduced in the 17th season, so I’m sure that there will be some conditions. I’m sure it’s not going to be easy, I’m sure it won’t be for everyone, it might only be for certain teams that will have won a certain task or something. There will be a lot of struggles with that surely and that will be worth watching”.

