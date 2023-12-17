Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi Makes Shocking Revelations After Elimination, Says ‘I Was Dying…’

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi Makes Shocking Revelations After Elimination, Says ‘I Was Dying…’

Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan was the latest contestant who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Post the elimination, Khanzaadi made some shocking revelations about why she wanted to come out from the reality show.

Khanzaadi Makes Shocking Revelation Post Elimination From Bigg Boss 17 House.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: Firoza Khan, popularly known as Khanzaadi, was one of the most hyped-up contestants of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Recently, Khanzaadi was the one to get evicted from BB 17 house this weekend ka waar. Post her eviction from Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi made some shocking revelations in an interview. During the interview with DNA, Khanzaadi revealed why she wanted to ‘run away’ from Bigg Boss house (BB house).

Trending Now

As the interview progressed, Firoza revealed, “Main tadap rahi thi bahar aane ke liye (I was dying to get out of the house). I went inside with strong willpower, and I did put across myself many times. But after a while, I lost my interest in the game, and I wanted to run away from the house.” Khanzaadi’s elimination was not determined by audience votes, but Khanzaadi opted not to secure her position during the buzzer round of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. Over the past few weekends, ka Vaar Khanzaadi had told host Salman Khan that the housemates ganged up against her and would mock her health issues.

You may like to read

Speaking about the same in DNA’s interview, Khanzaadi said, “Main pagal nahi hoon ki main khudh se baar-baar cheez daurati rahungi. Yeh baatein hui hai, and it used to make me feel disconnected from the house. Main toot gayi thi, ro padi thi (I am not crazy blaming others. My health issues were discussed, and mocked by them). I think except for Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and Vicky Jain bhai (brother), everyone else ganged up against me. When I got hurt during a task, I shared my health issues and used it as a trigger point.”

When Khanzaadi was asked who could be the potential winner of Bigg Boss 17, the rapper named stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband and businessman Vicky Jani.

Besides its designated slot on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30 pm, Bigg Boss 17 is available for continuous streaming on JioCinema.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.