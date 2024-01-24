Home

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain charged a whopping amount from the makers of the show. However, Ankita Lokhande has the highest earnings in Bigg Boss 17 house.

Bigg Boss 17: The popular Hindi reality show is all set to host the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17 on January 28, 2024. Bollywood actor, Salman Khan has been hosting the reality show, which has captivated audiences with its unexpected twists, gripping drama, and turns. The anticipation for the final winner of Bigg Boss 17 is high, and there is much speculation about the prize money. According to the reports based on siasat.com and TOI, this is how much Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain earned per week on the reality show.

Vicky Jain Earnings Per Week in Bigg Boss 17

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Vicky Jain by profession is a businessman, but he might not get paid as much as other contestants in the Bigg Boss 17 house. According to siasat.com, the businessman charged Rs 5 to 7 lakh per week for taking part in the reality show.

Vicky Jan entered BB’s house in October and faced an unexpected eviction in January’s second week. The contestant stayed on board for almost 15 weeks and earned close to Rs 1 crore before getting eliminated from Salman Khan’s show.

Ankita Lokhande Earnings Per Week In Bigg Boss 17

Ankita, renowned for portraying Archana in Pavithra Rishta, is among the most well-known personalities of Bigg Boss 17 and has already garnered a lot of love from netizens. She gained significant love and recognition from her first show Pavitra Rishta. Ankita took a break from television for some time but has now returned with Bigg Boss 17. Reports suggest that the actress is the highest-earning contestant on the controversial reality show. According to the reports based on TOI Ankita Lokhande charges around Rs 12 lakh per week.

Ankita entered the house with her husband in October and is now among the top five contestants chosen for the Grand Finale which will take place on January 28, 2024. The Pavitra Rishta brought much traction on the show. Her interaction with co-contestants Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Ayesha Khan has made headlines on social media.

Adding further, Ankita had also discussed her past relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput which soon became the talk of the town, and her equation with Vicky Jain was always a heated debate to jump in. The Bollywood diva has been in the house for more than 16 weeks and has earned around Rs 1.92 crore.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Prize

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is drawing near, and fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the winner. According to the stats stated by TOI, the prize money is estimated to range between Rs 30 and Rs 40 lakh. The top five finalists include Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mahashetty, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

Who do you think will win the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Trophy? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

