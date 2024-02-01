Home

Bigg Boss 17 second runner-up Mannara Chopra revealed why she rejected to take cash as gift from her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra and instead demanded 'ache kapde'.

Bigg Boss 17: Social media star and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up in the popular Hindi reality show. However, many expected that Mannara would clinch the Bigg Boss 17 title from Munawar Faruqui or Abhishek Sharma. While she had amassed a huge fan following after entering Salman’s reality show, her cousin Priyanka Chopra Joans rooted her support for Mannara during the final week of Bigg Boss 17. However, after getting eliminated from the show, Mannara exchanged words with her sister and Jiju Nick Jonas.

Mannara Chopra Reveals Conversation With Sister Priyanka Chopra

The conversation between the sisters dragged on for two hours. Priyanka praised the act of Mannara Chopra in the house and supported her for not using the family’s name to gain sympathy. Priyanka added, “Mujhe saari jagah tere hee tags aate jaa rahe the. Mujhe tera saara journey pata hai.’ Yeh telecast America mein nahi ho raha tha. Usne kaha pehle apna gala thik kar. Kyunki waha itna baat karna padhta hai. But she gave me a lot of good tips also (sic).”

The Baywatch actress further added, “I am so proud of you ke tuney family ke naam pe game nahi khela. Tuney bola mere baarein mein baat karo (sic).” To this, Mannara replied, “Maine bola, Haan didi. Thora mujhe awkward lag raha tha ghar ke andar family ke baare (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra Insisted On Giving Cash But Mannara Rejected- Here’s Why

The conversation between the two continued for hours, after a moment of appreciation, Priyanka asked her cousin’s sister what gift would she like to have. Priyanka added, “Ab tereko gift kya chahiye? Hum tereko cash bhej rahe hai (sic).” To this Mannara sweetly replied, “I said nahi, mujhe dresses chahiye, kapde. So many interviews, so many events (sic).” To this, Priyanka replied, “Promise, hum kapde bhejenge (sic).” Mannara replied, “Now I am waiting for ki kapde ayenge and I’ll rock! (sic).”

Mannara Talks About Priyanka Chopra, ‘Zayada Baat Nahi Karpayi’

As Mannara Chopra left the sets of Bigg Boss 17, the star had a conversation with News18 where she opened up about her excitement and that she is thrilled to have received support from Priyanka. When questioned about whether she had communicated with Priyanka before entering the BB House, Mannara stated, “No, we didn’t actually have a conversation. I was in the US for a shoot, and upon returning to India, I immediately entered the Bigg Boss house (sic).” She further stated, “Once I am in the car, I will send her a message. If she is available, I will speak to her and express my gratitude (sic).”

Congratulations Mannara Chopra on becoming the second runner-up of Bigg Boss season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.