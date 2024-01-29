Home

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra OUT of Grand Finale, Winner To Be Announced Any Time Soon

Post Ankita's eviction, it was who was out of the run for the Bigg Boss trophy. Now, only top 2 contestants including Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar are left in the race.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Another heartbreaking elimination took place on the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale when Mannara Chopra had to step out of the run for the BB 17 trophy. Now, only two contestants including Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui are left out of which one will lift the grand trophy of season 17 of BB. Previously, Ankita’s elimination shook fans and even Salman Khan. It was a completely unexpected elimination. Prior to Ankita, Arun Mahashetty, was eliminated.

