Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Reveals Why She Could Have Been In The Top 2 Finalists, 'I Could Have Won'

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Reveals Why She Could Have Been In The Top 2 Finalists, ‘I Could Have Won’

Bigg Boss 17 second runner up reveals why not Munawar Faruqui instead she and Abhishek Kumar should have been the top two finalists in Bigg Boss 17 Grande Finale.

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Reveals Why She Could Have Been In The Top 2 Finalists

Bigg Boss 17: After Munwar Faruqui won the Bigg Boss 17 title, defeating Abhishek Kumar with the maximum number of votes. Mannara Chopra who was among the top three finalists in the reality show revealed that instead of being Munawar going to the finals it should have been herself because it was about showing personality. Here’s what Mannara Chopra fueled the conversation.

Mannara Chopra Reveals Why She Could Have Won Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra was positioned as the second runner-up in Salman Khan’s show after Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. During a quick conversation with Etimes TV, the actress revealed, “ Yes, I am disappointed that I didn’t win the show and there are two reasons for this. Firstly, I believe that the show was about showcasing one’s true personality, and after interacting with people post-show, I’ve realized that they love and relate to my personality (sic).”

She added further, “I feel that the final competition should have been between Abhishek and me. He also portrayed his true self on the show, and people liked his authenticity (sic).” Mannara also stated, “On the other hand, Munawar presented himself differently, showing a lack of genuineness. Secondly, I think I could have won the show if I had focused more on my social media and digital presence, and hired a publicist to garner more votes. Regardless of the outcome, I accept it gracefully (sic).”

Mannara Chopra’s Journey In Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra entered the reality show in October 2023 and went on to become the second runner-up on the reality show. Mannara always had a good bond with her fellow co-contestants. However, Mannara has been seen making headlines on multiple occasions. There have been times when Bigg Boss fans claimed that find a spark in Mannara and Munawar’s friendship.

Mannara also had a good bond with Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain. He was frequently seen conversing with Mannara which led to the tension between Ankita and Mannara.

It is to be noted that, Mannara as a contestant entertained the house to the fullest, with a constant smile on her face and her charming looks.

‘Audience Made Me Reach Here’ Says, Mannara Chopra

Mannara added, “I feel like a victorious warrior princess emerging from a competition. I am thrilled to have achieved the title of second runner-up, especially as the top female contestant. My journey to the finale was a rollercoaster ride, but I am grateful to the audience for their support (sic).” She also stated, “I didn’t have any prior recognition or social media promotion, yet the audience’s votes brought me here. I am committed to continue entertaining all of you (sic).”

Congratulations to Mannara Chopra on securing the second runner-up position in Bigg Boss 17!

