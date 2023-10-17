Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Tears up as Vicky Jain Nominates Her, Says ‘Bohot Bura Laga’

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Tears up as Vicky Jain Nominates Her, Says ‘Bohot Bura Laga’

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra recently broke down on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show after Vicky Jain nominated her.

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Tears up as Vicky Jain Nominates Her, Says 'Bohot Bura Laga'

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra recently got emotional during the Nomination Special episode of Bigg Boss 17. Mannara got the maximum votes when it came to taking a contestant’s name for the eviction. The actress felt disappointed and hurt as she was moved to tears. She accused Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain of ‘double- standards’ as the latter took her name during the nomination task. Fort the unversed, Mannara is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s paternal cousin. She shot to fame with the erotic thriller Zid, produced by Anubhav Sinha. She has also acted in many popular Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies.

Trending Now

WATCH MANNARA CHOPRA’S EMOTIONAL VIDEO FROM BIGG BOSS 17:

You may like to read

MANNARA CHOPRA BREAKS FOWN AFTER ‘NOMINATION SPECIAL’

In the new promo it was announced that “Ap mujhe us sadasya ka naam batayenge jo meri casting list mein hein (You will tell me the name of that contestant who will be in my casting list).” The Zid actress reacted and wrote, “Mujhe Vicky ki wajah se bohot bura laga, itne double standards. Wait for me”. The official handle of Bigg Boss captioned the post as, “Dil, dimaag aur dum ke khel mein mila Mannara ko chautha D – Dhoka. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @jiocinema par.”

WATCH MANNARA CHOPRA’S VIRAL VIDEOS WITH SALMAN KHAN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannara❤️ (@memannara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannara❤️ (@memannara)

In a previous interview with IANS, Mannara had heaped praise on her elder cousin Priyanka. She said, “I’ve definitely gained a lot of experience from my sisters. I’ve learnt how to carry myself in the industry and how to behave with Bollywood celebrities. Since my sisters have already established themselves, they’ve set up a platform for me to learn a lot”. The actress further added, “The most important factor is hard work and luck to achieve success”.

MANNARA CHOPTA JOINS BIGG BOSS 17:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannara❤️ (@memannara)

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15 and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES