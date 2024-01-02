Home

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Weeps As Anurag Dobhal Faces Surprise Eviction From The House, Says ‘I Will Miss Her’

Bigg Boss 17 gave the audience a shocking twist by evicted Anurag Dobhal from the show. Read along to find out who nominated him for eviction.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss came with an unexpected turn, fans were taken aback when Anurag Dobhal popularly known as UK07 rider was evicted from the house. In the previous episode of the show, when Ayesha Khan returned to the house. She chose to ignore Munawar, while Anurag was seen provoking Ayesha on the show. Soon the argument between Munawar and Anurag escalated where Ankita was seen taking the sides of Munawar and told Ayesha not to listen to anyone as they were planning to play their games in the house.

Bigg Boss Calls For A Surprise Eviction

The next day morning came an unexpected twist, the producers of the show called for a first surprise eviction on the show. Fans were taken aback when they saw Anurag Dobhal was being eliminated from the show.

Bigg Boss called all the housemates to the Mohalla and captains Munawar, Isha, and Aoora were asked to nominate 3 contestants for eviction. Munawar previously chose to eliminate Arun and later changed his decision to evict Anurag from the show. Isha called out Ayesha’s name and Aoora was seen calling out Abhishek’s name on the show.

Anurag Dobhal Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 17 House; Mannara Gets Emotional

Later on, the producers of the show asked all the contestants to enter the confession room and call out the names of those they would like to evict. It was a shocking moment to find out, except for Mannara taking Abhishek’s name, the rest of the contestants called out at Anurag Dobhal. Bigg Boss also made the nominations wear shock bands on their hands, with every name being called for eviction, the contestant would get a shock.

It was confirmed that Anurag was being evicted from Bigg Boss 17 house. Mannara Chopra was in tears to see him leave. Anurag said, “Dhyaan rakhna sab, Mannara ka dhyaan rakhna, I love her like anything, woh meri sabse achi dost thi. Please usko dhek lena. I will miss her and baaki sab gharwale bhi (I hope everyone takes care of themselves. Mannara you also take care, I love you like anything. You are my closest friend. Please take care of her. I will miss you, and the housemates as well)(sic).”

Mannara responded by saying, “I will miss you too Anurag (sic).” Before leaving, he was seen embracing his fellow contestants Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan.

What are your thoughts on Anurag Dobhal’s unexpected eviction from the house? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

