Bigg Boss 17: Meet Mannara Chopra, One of The Highest-Paid Contestants of Salman Khan’s Show

Barbie Handa, also known as Mannara, was born on March 29, 1991, in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. She is an Indian actress and model, primarily active in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada cinema.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: The grand finale is all set to begin within an hour. Out of 21 contestants, only 5 have managed to make it to the grand finale and one among them is Mannara Chopra. The actress made headlines several times throughout the Bigg Boss 17 season. Mannara’s closeness and bond with Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain, came into the limelight. Meanwhile, the actress is well known for her lineage to Chopra’s sister. Now, Mannara is giving tough competition to all the finalists inside the BB house.

Who is Mannara Chopra?

Born on March 29, 1991, in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana Barbie Handa aka Mannara, is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. The actress won several awards including two Santosham Film Awards. Mannara’s mother, Kamini Chopra Handa, works as a jewellery designer, while her father, Raman Rai Handa, serves as an advocate at the Delhi High Court. Also, the actress is a cousin to Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Meera Chopra.

Having finished her education in Delhi, Mannara relocated to Mumbai, initiating her career in modelling and subsequently transitioning into the field of advertising. Later, she stepped into acting and did more than 40 commercials with several renowned B-town celebs. Later, in 2014, Mannara ventured into acting, signing up for films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. The actress made her debut with the Telugu film Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014), and since then, she never looked back.

Mannara Chopra’s Bigg Boss Journey

In October 2023, Mannara became part of the show, which made her Hindi television debut. Surprisingly, the actress is one of the highest-paid contestants of the season. Also, Chopra made her web debut with ALT Balaji’s Bhootmate, where she portrayed the role of ghost pari.

On Mannara Chopra’s work front, the actress will be next seen in the Telugu film Thiragabadara Saami, opposite Raj Tarun and also in the Punjabi film Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.

