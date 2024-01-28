Bigg Boss 17: Meet Pavitra Rishta Fame Ankita Lokhande, Who is Set to Give Tough Competition to All Finalists

Home

Born on December 19, 1984, Ankita Lokhande gained fame for her role in Pavitra Rishta. She made her film debut in Kangana Ranaut's "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" (2019).

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: The highly-awaited day is here! The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is going to take place today (January 28, 2024). Salman Khan’s reality show, which began in October, is finally going to conclude and also announce the winner. The show had a total of 21 contestants out of which only 5 including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Farqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty have made it to the finale. Ankita Lokhande has to be one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. The actress, who entered the show with her husband, gained headlines for her relations with her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky’s marriage went through major turmoils while they were in the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in a grand, and lavish wedding in December 2021. Before marrying Vicky, the actress was in a serious relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the duo’s relationship did not manage to sustain till marriage, and they parted ways. Later, Ankita found another love Vicky and decided to seal the deal.

Who is Ankita Lokhande?

Born on December 19, 1984, Tanuja Lokhan aka Ankita is an Indian actress famous for portraying her role in a series named Pavitra Rishta from 2009 to 2014. Lokhande was born in Indore in a Marathi family. The actress also has two brothers Sooraj and Arun, and a sister Jyoti. After completing her graduation, Ankita moved to Mumbai in 2005 in order to pursue a career in acting. She has been a badminton champion, during her early days.

Ankita made her acting debut with an award-winning role in Pavitra Rishta, which also features Sushant Singh Rajput. Later, Lokhande emerged as a recipient of three Gold Awards, one ITA Award, Indian Telly Award each. Lokhande entered the film industry with her debut in Kangana Ranaut’s “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” (2019), and earned a nomination for the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Following this, she appeared in “Baaghi 3” (2020). In 2023, she is currently participating as a contestant on the reality TV show “Bigg Boss 17.”

Ankita was in an open relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love with each other. The couple started dating in 2010, and in 2016, they decided to part ways. After a two-year hiatus from acting and her separation from Rajput, several reports claim that the actress will return to the big screens with her film debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat (2018). However, that did not happen. In 2018, Lokhande revealed her plan to embark on her film career by taking on the role of Jhalkaribai, a warrior, in the collaborative directorial venture of Krish and Kangana Ranaut titled “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.” Later,

Now, Ankita is one of the top five finalists of the Bigg Boss 17. Fans on social media are rooting for their favourite contestants to lift the trophy. It is being said that Ankita can give tough competition to Munawar Faruqui.

