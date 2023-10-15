Home

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Sana Raees Khan, Lawyer of Sheena Bora And Aryan Khan Drug Cases

Bigg Boss 17 has kickstarted and fans who were waiting for this day, kept their eyes all glued to the screen. The controversial reality show this time welcomed Supreme Court and High Court lawyer Sana Raees Khan, known for her prowess in solving complex and high-profile cases, entered the Bigg Boss house, leaving audiences intrigued by her presence.

Sana Raees Khan: The Legal Luminary in Bigg Boss 17

Sana Raees Khan’s journey to becoming a household name was shaped by her remarkable legal career, where she demonstrated her exceptional skills in the courtroom, handling cases that captured the nation’s attention. Her connection to the two most prominent cases – Aryan Khan’s drug case and the Sheena Bora murder case – showcases her dedication to justice and her role in both the legal and media landscapes.

How is Sana Raees Khan related to Aryan Khan?

In the Aryan Khan drug case, Sana Raees Khan emerged as a prominent figure. She represented Avin Sahu, one of the co-accused individuals who was among the first to secure bail in this high-profile case. Sana’s courtroom arguments highlighted the similarities between Avin’s and Aryan’s situations, emphasizing that both individuals were found without drugs.





Sana Raees Khan Was Also Involved in Sheena Bora Khan

Sana Raees Khan also played a pivotal role as Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer in the infamous Sheena Bora murder case. In August 2015, Indrani Mukerjea was arrested by the Mumbai Police as the primary accused in the alleged murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a slew of charges against Indrani, including murder, causing the disappearance of evidence, criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, kidnapping, and conspiracy. Sana’s involvement in this case highlighted her ability to navigate complex and high-stakes legal proceedings.

Sana has 49.4K followers on Instagram. She is an active user on social media and updates about her cases there. Sana Raees Khan’s presence in the Bigg Boss 17 house marks a unique transition from the courtroom to the reality show’s stage.

