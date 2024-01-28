Bigg Boss 17: Meet Stand-Up Comedian Munawar Faruqui, One Of the Top 5 Finalists of Salman Khan’s Reality Show

Home

Born on January 28, 1992, Munawar Faruqui is a well-known Indian stand-up comedian and rapper. Hailing from Junagadh in Gujarat, he comes from a Gujarati Muslim family. Read here to know more.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Finally, the day is here when the highly loved show Bigg Boss 17 will come to an end with revealing the winner. Among the final five are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra. Ahead of the winner being announced, comedian Munawar Faruqui is trending on social media. Throughout BB season 17, Munawar has been the talk of the town. The comedian was already surrounded by various controversies due to his relationship status. However, with Ayesha Khan’s entry, who was a wildcard contestant, Faruqui was a deep mess. Ayesha accused the comedian of Two Timing her with his ex-girlfriend Nazila.

Over the days, the Munawar constantly grabbed headlines. This is not the first time when the comedian has been a part of a reality show, previously Faruqui featured on Kangana Ranaut’s show named ‘Lock Upp’, and at the end, the comedian also lifted the trophy. Read here to learn more about Munawar Faruqui.

Who is Munawara Faruqui ?

Born on January 28, 1992, Munawar Faruqui is a popular Indian stand-up comedian and rapper. Faruqui was born in Gujarat’s Junagadh to a Gujarati Muslim family. Due to financial constraints at home, Munawar started working at the age of 5 to make ends meet. For the next 15 years, he worked in gift shops and sweet shops. However, after the death of his mother, Faruqui moved to Mumbai to stay with his aunt.

In 2020, Munawar’s father also passed away due to paralysis. In the same year, the former’s career started to begin when he shared a standup comedy video named “Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat” on his channel, which earned him his initial stardom. In August 2020, he released his debut song “Jawab” in collaboration with an Indian musician Spectra.

Throughout these years’ Munawar constantly remained in headlines due to his jokes, which according to the right-wing people had harmed their sentiments. There were times when Munawar’s stand-up comedy shows had to be cancelled.

Later in 2022, Faruqui became a contestant on Balaji Telefilms’s reality television show Lock Upp. The show was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. On May 08, 2022, he was declared the show’s winner.

Munawar’s Bigg Boss 17 Journey

On October 15, 2023, Munawar stepped inside the Bigg Boss house, where he became a contestant on the reality TV show and now is among the five finalists. The program airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on the JioCinema OTT platform. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is a rendition of the Dutch reality series Big Brother and is produced by Endemol Shine India in collaboration with Viacom18 and Disney Star.

As per a 5Dariyanews report, Munawar Faruqui, the emerging Indian comedian, is reported to have a net worth of around 8 crore rupees (approximately $1 million) in the year 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.