Bigg Boss 17: Mitali Handa Gets Furious After Watching Ankita Lokhande Speaking Ill Of Mannara Chopra After Wearing Clothes From Her Wardrobe

Mitali Handa, sister of Bigg Boss 17 title contender Mannara Chopra expressed her disappointment in an Instagram post that showed Ankita Lokhande wearing Mannara's outfit and speaking ill of her during the press conference.

Bigg Boss 17: The top five finalists have been decided to appear in the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale. Yet another drama unfolding in the Bigg Boss house has come to the limelight. This time Mannara Chopra’s sister, Mitali Handa expressed her disappointment with the Pavitra Rishta actress, Ankita Lokhnade. Mitali in her recent Instagram story wrote a message criticising Ankita for using clothes from Mannara’s wardrobe during Bigg Boss 17 promotions. Here’s what Mital Handa wrote.

Mitali Handa Lashes Out At Ankita Lokhande, ‘Insensitive Person’

Mitali Handa has now deleted her Instagram story. On her Instagram story Mitali with an image of Ankita Lokhande wearing Mannara Chopra’s saree during the Bigg Boss press conference. She captioned her story, “When Ankita wears borrowed clothes which I sent for Mannara and Mannara being a kind-hearted girl gave her so that she looks good for media interaction where all Ankita speaks is against Mannara only. Hats off to Ankita’s relations. Insensitive person (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande’s Equation with Mannara Chopra In Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande has had a rough patch with Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17 House. On multiple occasions, Ankita was seen logging heads with Mannara, regarding the subject of Vicky Jain. In previous episodes of Bigg Boss the Parvitra Rishta actress has accused Mannara of teasing her husband. Now in a press conference, Ankita repeated the same discussion which made Mannara uncomfortable. Ankita further stated that “Mannara will criticise you if she has a conflict to deal with you (sic).”

This is not the first time Mitali has confronted Ankita. In a previous instance, when family members appeared on the show, Mitali accused Ankita of making a comment about her sister Mannara being an ‘illegitimate child’. However, Ankita quickly denied making such a statement, leading to a clash of perspectives.

A viral video supporting Mitali’s claim showed Ankita allegedly making disrespectful remarks about Mannara. However, evicted contestant Ayesha Khan clarified that these remarks were part of a fictional scenario where they were acting as mother-daughter characters for entertainment purposes.

On several instances in Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande portrayed her jealously whenever her husband had a conversation with Mannara. Recently when Vicky Jain was eliminated from the reality show it was Mannara Chopra who stepped forward and consoled Ankita Lokhande.

Top 5 Contestants In Bigg Boss 17

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17 is all set to feature on January 28, 2024, from 6 pm to 12 am. After Vicky Jain’s elimination, the top five finalists include Ankita Lokhnade, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty.

What are your thoughts on Mannara Chopra lifting the Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

