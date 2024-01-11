Home

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Beaks Down, Apologises to Ayesha Khan For Cheating, Watch Video

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ayesha Khan revealed shocking statements against his ex-boyfriend Munawar Faruqui. She accused him of sending a 'marriage proposal' to 'another girl' before coming on the show.

Ayesha Khan made shocking revelation against Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: The drama and chaos in the Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 17 just got more exciting. In a recent promo video, Ayesha Khan who recently made a wildcard entry on the show, revealed shocking details about the former captain of the house Munawar Faruqui. As things between the two went out of control Ayesha was seen furiously lashing out at Faruqui, Bigg Boss fans were taken aback when Ayesha made a shocking revelation on the show, where she revealed Munawar of sending a ‘marriage proposal’ to ‘another girl’ before coming to Bigg Boss.

What Exactly Happened Between Ayeha and Munawar:

The promo shared on Colors TV witnessed Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui creating a massive drama on the reality show. As she continued to target Faruqui for sending wedding proposals to a girl.

She also added that he allegedly dated multiple girls simultaneously. Ayesha said, “All he has done is lie to people. There were so many women involved in all this. He had proposed marriage also to someone. Munawar told me he didn’t want to be with Nazila and had broken up with her but I read all the chats. I’ve never wronged him but he played with my heart (sic).” Later in the promo video, Munawar stated that not to interfere in his personal matters.

Watch Promo Video:

Munawar Breaks Down and Apologises To Ayesha

Later in the episode Faruqui was seen with the social media influencer and wept in front of her and pleaded for an apology. He also asked forgiveness for doing bad to her and accepted a few of her claims that Ayesha made.

Munawar stated, “There was a point where I thought my relationship with Nazila isn’t going anymore and it won’t be going anymore and hence I did do things with her but we weren’t together (sic).” He further added, “Talking about Ayesha, I did wrong her and I shouldn’t have. I’m sorry Ayesha for doing you wrong (sic).”

After watching him cry, Ayesa couldn’t hold back her tears and broke down. During the conversation, Munawar also stated, “At one point I needed someone to take care of my child after the custody and because of that I did things I shouldn’t have.”

Munawar’s Equation with Ayesha Khan:

For the unversed, Munawar was Ayesha’s ex-boyfriend. Although the couple didn’t make any official announcement. They are frequently seen talking about Munawar’s equation with other women. Faruqui previously dated YouTuber Nazila Sitaishi. Ayesha in the reality show claimed that Munawar did ‘double-timing’ with multiple women.

What are your thoughts on Ayesha and Munawar’s equation? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

What are your thoughts on Ayesha and Munawar's equation? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!