Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Beats Mannara Chopra to Become The FIRST Captain, Fans Say ‘Mastermind For a Reason’ – Check Reactions!

Munawar Faruqui won the first captaincy task to feed a vulture at the Bigg Boss 17 season. He beat Mannara Chopra in the captain race - Check viral reactions!

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17 has grown to prominence with its idea and the wide range of competitors this season. From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s fights to Munawar Faruqui’s mastermind plans, the inmates have been keeping their audience engaged from day one. As per the latest update, Munawar Faruqui has become the first captain of the house beating Mannara Chopra. He came to know that Ankita Lokhande has outside world information with his power.

For the first captaincy task, the garden area was turned into a scavenging field for a makeshift vulture that will pick pieces of meat, on which the housemates must write the name of the contestant they want to vote out of the captaincy drill. The last one standing is going to have the honour of being the first captain of the season. Mannara Chopra, shockingly, turns on her friend Isha Malviya, scribbling her name on the meaty ticket out. Isha’s not holding back – she’s retaliates. Mannara’s begging for mercy, but Isha’s got revenge in mind, declaring payback for the betrayal.

However, Munawar wins the task and becomes the first captain of the season. After becoming the captain, he is called by Bigg Boss, where he is made to hear a conversation. The conversation happens to be between Ankita and her doctor, who comes to the show for her check-up.

Munawar Faruqui Becomes The FIRST CAPTAIN:

Munawar hears Ankita asking about what’s happening in the outside world. Bigg Boss then asks him what he wants to do. However, he says that it’s unfair to others as they are unaware of the outside world.

Munawar’s victory news spread like wildfire and his fans swamped the comment section. They congratulated the Bigg Boss 17 contestant. They dropped fire and heart emojis for the stand-up comedian. Netizens also called him mastermind and taskmaster and well, we agree!

Munawar’s Fans React to His Captaincy:

First captain of the house

Mastermind for a reason pic.twitter.com/azpz25o7Iy — Juͥnaͣiͫd (@MJsays__) December 12, 2023

1st captain it almost half season done #Abhiya https://t.co/qTj5ubr5mP — Alex (@adamasher_) December 12, 2023

Apna Bhai @munawar0018

#MunawarFaruqui first captain of #BiggBoss17 House

Good game Bhai ka

Saport please support me brother @munawa https://t.co/lqX5as5te3 — mr Sultan Quraishi (@Mr_sultan_mirza) December 13, 2023

KR HER MAIDAN FATEH!#MunawarFaruqui first ever #BB17 Captain!#AnkitaLokhande doing RR in front of #IshaMalviya #AbhishekKumar that why #AishwaryaSharma NOT EVICTED MUNA instead of her

BATORA 11 Script in progress with PETS again https://t.co/aVqvHawUHf https://t.co/ERPbSXkdxB — Aizel ᴹᴷᴶᵂ (@manisha82086521) December 12, 2023

MUNWAR DESERVES IT, hero of our hearts — Zainab (@zainabqasim_) December 12, 2023

(With IANS inputs)

