Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Destroys BB Property, Gets Into Ugly Spat With Mannara Chopra- WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 contestants, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan were seen having a heated argument. It all happened when Mannara mocked Ayesha to enter the Bigg Boss house alone. After hearing this Munawar walks furiously towards Mannara. Read along to know what happened next.

Bigg Boss title contender Munawar Faruqui has been making rounds on social media ever since his rumored girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi went live and accused Munawar of having multiple affairs. The artist was even schooled by the host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan. He was seen as being hypocritical and maintaining distance from Mannara Chopra. Read along to know why Munawar raged at Mannara Chopra after she taunts Ayesha Khan.

Munawar Faruqui Breaks Bigg Boss Property

In the latest promo, Munawar Faruqui has once again made the headlines. Since Ayesha Khan joined the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, Munawar has been consistently at the center of attention for multiple reasons. In the latest teaser released by the show producers on social media, a heated argument between Mannara Chopra and Munawar escalated. This occurred after Mannara teased Ayesha Khan suggesting that she should have joined the show. It’s solely due to Munawar’s support that perhaps Munawar’s friend outside will do the same next year.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video Posted on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the promo video released by Colors TV on Instagram, Ayesha tells Mannara that she is progressing in the Bigg Boss game with the help of two people. In response, Mannara mocks Ayesha, asking, “Who are you relying on? Next year, come alone, just like one of his friends who might enter the house independently!” After hearing what Mannara said, Munawar was seen walking furiously toward her and breaking the property inside the Bigg Boss 17 House. Munawar was heard saying, “What is wrong with you? Aap pagal hogaye ho kya app usko (referring to Nazila) beech mai nahi laasakte! (What is the matter with you? Have you lost your mind? You can’t bring her (Nazila) in between our conversation)”.

Munawar’s Relation With Ayesha Khan

For the unversed Ayesha and Munawar dated each other for a while. In the last episode, Ayesha refuted the claim that Munawar had spent six months with his son. She stated that they had been together for the past two months, and Munawar had not seen his son during this time. Salman also criticised Munawar’s behaviour towards Mannara Chopra last week, highlighting that it made her appear ‘needy and desperate’ in the house due to the sudden change in his attitude towards her. The stand-up comedian became the talk of the town when Nazila Sitaishi exposed him of ‘double-timing’ with her and Ayesha Khan.

What are your thoughts about Munawar Faruqui’s recent behaviour in the house? Watch this space to get the latest update on Bigg Boss Season 17.

