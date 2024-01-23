Home

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Emerges as the Most Followed Contestant with 10.6 Million Followers, Ankita Lokhande Holds the Second Spot

Munawar Faruqui Dominates Bigg Boss 17 with 10.6 Million Followers. Here's a Look at Instagram followers of other contestants.

With the 17th season of Bigg Boss reaching its finale, the Top 5, including Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty, from the controversial reality show have become bigger names than they were, going by their social media profiles. Here’s a look at the fan following the contestants from most to least in the show:

Munawar Faruqui – 10.6 million

Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui has faced trials, tribulations and judgements in the show. However, his ‘shayari’, gameplay and calm attitude seem to be loved a lot by the fans. He enjoys a whopping 10.6 million followers on Instagram, the photo-sharing website.

Ankita Lokhande – 4.7 million

Television and movie star Ankita Lokhande has emerged as a strong player on ‘Bigg Boss’ 17, playing the game with her heart and emotions. Having gone through her share of highs and lows, Ankita holds the second spot on the list with a following of 4.7 million.

Abhishek Kumar – 3 million

TV actor and ‘biba munda’ Abhishek Kumar’s journey on the show has been interesting with various twists and turns. Having made his way into the top six, Abhishek enjoys an Instagram following of 3 million.

Mannara Chopra – 2.7 million

An actress, model and YouTuber, Mannara Chopra gained attention from the start of ‘Bigg Boss’ 17. As the first contestant to enter the house and visit the confession room, she holds the fourth position with a following of 2.7 million.

Arun Srikanth Mashetty – 1 million

Arun Srikanth Mashetty, the popular gamer and YouTuber, has secured a spot in the top four finalists this season. He has over 1 million followers.

