Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Ends Relation With Mannara Chopra, Adds ‘Aap Mere Dost Nahi Ho’

A promo video posted on Instagram shows Bigg Boss 17 contestants Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui ending their equation in the house.

Bigg Boss 17 Update: The equation between housemate Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra turned out to be worse. The latest promo video, posted by Colors TV on Instagram, saw the two engaging in an ugly verbal spat. Things between Munawar and Mannara have been going on the right track since Ayesha Khan made a wild card entry into the house. Read along to find out what went wrong between the two.

Munawar Clears His Equation With Mannara Chopra

In the promo video, Munawar Faruqui was seen saying, “Mujhe is game mein aapse dosti nahi rakhni. Aap bol rahe ho na pura nahi karta (I do not want to keep any kind of relation with you in this game. You told me I don’t complete things) (sic).” He added, “This is the first thing I completed. Aapko rishto mein clarity chahiye thi. Aap mere dost nahi ho. Aur naa hi hoge. (You wanted clarity on our equation. You’re not my friend anymore and you will never be) (sic).”

Mannara Chopra replied, “Of course. Mai bhi nahi hu ab (From now onwards don’t consider me as your friend now) (sic).” The short video uploaded by Colors TV on Instagram was captioned as, “Is this really the end of Munawar and Mannara’s friendship?”

Take a look at Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video Posted On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Munawar-Mannara Recent Arguments In Bigg Boss 17 House

On multiple occasions, Munawar and Mannara have been spotted arguing with each other. The tension between the two expanded ever since Ayesha Khan entered the house. In a recent incident, Munawar was infuriated at Mannara for mocking Ayesha, which led to the artist breaking BB’s property. The argument ignited when Mannara was seen taunting Ayesha to come alone next year in the house without the support of Munawar. A short video of the conversation between the two went viral on the internet and caught the attention of the viewers.

What are your thoughts about Munnawar Faruqui’s equation with Mannara Chopra? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

