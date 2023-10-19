Home

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui-Feroza Khan Get Into a Heated Argument Over Food – Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Feroza Khan got into a verbal argument in the latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17 has many grand surprises for the viewers and contestants this time. This is the fourteenth season since Bigg Boss 4 which has Salman as the host. The actor’s flamboyance and strict judgement on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes makes the show compelling. However, it seems the housemates are not bothered about the Tiger 3 actor’s grilling sessions on the weekend as they got into heated arguments and nasty remarks against each other. In a viral video posted by Bigg Boss 17‘s official handle, Munawar Faruqui and Feroza Khan aka KhanZaadi got into a verbal fight as other participants tried to play peacemakers.

WATCH MUNAWAR FARUQUI-FEROZA KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM BIGG BOSS 17:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

MUNAWAR FARUQUI-FEROZA KHAN LOCK HORNS IN BIGG BOSS 17

The video starts with Feroza getting angry on Munawar and complaining about the same to Mannara Chopra. The latter tells her that the standup comedian is cooking the food. To which Feroza says that he cannot talk to her like that just because he is cooking food, and she would prefer rather not to eat the meal cooked by Munawar. As Mannara tried to clarify that nobody was asking Feroza to not have food, Munawar interrupted the conversation and the duo got into an ugly verbal argument. While a section of netizens claimed that KhanZaadi started the fight on purpose in order to get footage. Other users supoorted the rapper and slammed Munawar. In the viral reel as the rapper teases Munawar by dancing during the fight, the latter says, “I know you are very nice. You can dance. I am talking to you very politely. Do not do this with me. I am explaining things to you very politely” When Feroza continues to argue, the standup comedian loses his cool and yells at her. He tells her that she has no sense on hot to speak to people.

NETIZENS REACT TO MUNAWAR FARUQUI-FEROZA KHAN’S FIGHT IN BIGG BOSS 17:

#KhanZaadi is doing it purposely just to get footage nothing else she's been doing same from last 2 days which is evident that she's saying irrelevant things. Same she did with #IshaMalvia and in kitchen yesterday and now with #MunawarFaruqui #BiggBoss17 #JioCinema https://t.co/pFdodL7x72 — Pushpak Sunil Rane (@PushpakRane28) October 19, 2023

#MunawarFaruqi reminds me of vishal Kotiyan, his only content is talking to the cameras. It is only I , me, myself for him. I just didn’t like the way he spoke to #KhanZaadi when she didn’t fall prey to his trap of words. By the way Munna is turning bald from the parietal area. — PRATIK & MANISHA (@manjulach45) October 19, 2023

New Promo❤️‍🔥 Yeh #KhanZaadi Kitne dogli hai bhai phir wapas munawar ke paas he Gayi dosti karna and he said NO . MunawarFaruqui ki gussa se dur rehena agar munawar ka andar ka Razzak agya na tu geya kam se #MunawarFaruqui𓃵

#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #MunawarIsTheBoss pic.twitter.com/y3dfgNYyCX — Shahidul Islam (@Shahidul0018) October 19, 2023

They prepared for someone else #KhanZaadi came out of syllabus 🤧👏 https://t.co/WBLIeQOllG — pihu 💕🐦 (@Pihu54353498) October 19, 2023

ISHA MALVIYA REACTS AFTER FEROZA KHAN CALLS HER UGLY

In a recent episode Abhishek Kumar and Feroza were having a conversation in the garden area when Isha Malviya said, “Even when people are murmuring, we understand everything.” While Abhishek tried to clarify to Isha that they weren’t talking about her, KhanZaadi enraged at the latter and called her “the ugliest”. Isha warned her not to body-shame anyone. Abhishek and other housemates also came in support of Isha and objected to KhanZaadi’s statements. The latter then said that she did not mean to talk about the Udaariyaan actress’ looks but the kind of faces she was making while talking to her.

Bigg Boss 17 can be seen on Colors and Jio at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. on weekends.

