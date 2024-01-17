Home

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Physical With Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande Yells ‘Munna Gala Chod…’ – WATCH

In a recent Bigg Boss 17 promo video, Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain did something unusual that caught everyone's attention. Watch Video.

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: A lot is happening inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and the latest gossip suggests Munawar and Vicky are at loggerheads. As shown in the new promo, Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain were seen getting involved in a physical fight. It all started when Vicky started to throw buckets on the roof and Munawar tried to bring the buckets down. Here’s what exactly happened.

Bigg Boss Gives A Challenging Task To Contestants

Ankita, Vicky, Isha, Ayesha, and others were asked to compete against Abhishek, Mannara, Arun, and others. Mannara, Arun, and the rest of the team even called for help when the opposing team threw chilli powder and other spices in their faces. Eventually, the team hid the spices, buckets, and other items to protect themselves during the challenge.

Munawar Faruqui Gets Hold Of Vicky Jain’s Neck – Watch

Vicky hurled all the buckets onto the roof. Munawar observed this and attempted to retrieve them. As he did so, Vicky approached him with a stick, causing him almost to fall. Subsequently, Munawar became enraged, leading to a major altercation between him and Vicky.

Watch Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the video, Munawar is seen reacting to Vicky’s hideous act to which he responds, “Mai gir sakta tha, abb mera dimag kharab hogaya hai (I could have fallen down, now I have lost my mind) (sic).”

Vicky also fires back at him and says, “Phele tu khud ko dhek, ladkio ke sarh kya kya karta hai (Look at yourself Munawar, always after girls) (sic). Soon, the issue escalates and Munawar grabs Vicky by his neck.

Other contestants including Ankita pleads to Munawar to leave him. The Pavitra Rishta actress is heard screaming, “Vicky ka gala chod Munna (Let go off Vikcy’s neck Munawar) (sic).”

Bigg Boss Gets Furious At Contestants

As the Bigg Boss 17 inches closer to its final round, contestants are given tedious torture tasks. As shown in another promo video, Bigg Boss was angry at the contestants and called it unfair to hide spices and other materials from another team.

What are your thoughts on Munawar Faruqui getting physical with Vicky Jain? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

