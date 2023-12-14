Home

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Lights up The House With His Hilarious Stand-up Act, Fans Celebrate The ‘First Captain’

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was assigned a very crucial task. He went on the stage and left everyone in splits and then, he became the first captain of the house.

Bigg Boss 17 latest update: This season, the Bigg Boss housemates were given their first captaincy task. The assignment brought a vulture into the house, and when it made a sound, three candidates had to approach it and feed it meat. The assignment was divided into rounds, and those who placed the meat first had the option of dismissing others from the captaincy race. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra were the two remaining candidates, with the former taking the captaincy.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, contestant Munawar Faruqui was assigned a very crucial task which also allowed him to shine. Bigg Boss summoned him to the confession room and complimented him on his stand-up comedy skills. He was then given the responsibility of performing a stand-up comedy act, but he had to persuade the other housemates to ‘purchase’ a ticket for his show. Housemates were handed 5000 BB money to spend on either luxury cuisine or a ticket to his comedy act. Munawar was told that he’d be able to buy luxurious stuff if he was successful in selling the tickets for his show.

And then began the hustle. Munawar had special moments with almost every inmate in the house. He went on to explain how important this duty was to him and how he needed an audience for his profession. He persuaded the majority of the housemates, the only ones left were Aoora, Aishwarya, and Anurag who opted to spend on luxury products. Inside the house, a lovely stage was set up, and the comedian with his renowned humour, kicked off the show.

Munawar Gets a Special Stage To Perform Stand-up

Munawar did some light-hearted roasting of the contestants, making fun of their habits and playing techniques. He made puns about Vicky being a savvy businessman with the ability to cut people like a diamond. He continued with a string of jokes about Mannara, saying that when she asked him what he was writing in the bathroom, he told her not to worry because it wouldn’t help her game in any way. He made fun of Ankita for always claiming to be emotional, and Neil for being a main lead who prefers remaining silent in most situations.

Munawar just didn’t stop there, he made a few jokes about himself before thanking Bigg Boss for providing him the opportunity to entertain. He said now that Bigg Boss has given him such a tremendous chance, that he will undoubtedly take a stand for himself. His audience couldn’t stop laughing by the end, and the housemates showered accolades on him. Bigg Boss also commended the stand-up act and gave him BB cash to purchase something nice for himself.

Munawar’s Bigg Boss adventure will undoubtedly be enhanced by the opportunity to do stand-up comedy, which he is passionate about. Many viewers praised him for his jokes and were relieved that he was allowed to perform on the stage amid all the chaos in the house.

Did you like his act? Watch this space for more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss 17!

Did you like his act? Watch this space for more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss 17!