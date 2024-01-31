Home

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Reveals He Was Not Happy About His Personal Life Being Dragged on Show, Says ‘Things Were Not…’

During in an interview, Munawar revealed he was not happy about his personal life being dragged on the show. The stand-up comedian said that it impacted his mental health.

Munawar Faruqui Reveals He Was Not Happy About His Personal Life Being Dragged on Show.

Munawar Faruqui has been the talk of the town ever since he clinched the trophy on Bigg Boss 17. This is not the first time Munawar has secured the trophy of a reality show; previously, he was a participant in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show named Lock Upp, where he also emerged victorious. In an interview with The Indian Express, Faruqui opened up about his journey inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, revealing that his mental health was not in good condition during his time there.

During the conversation with the media portal, Faruqui expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that his personal life was being dragged into the show and made public for everyone to see. The stand-up comedian stated, “I was not okay with my personal life being dragged onto the show to this extent. But things were not in my control. It was a situation I did not want to face, but I had no option. I am not proud of anything I did, but I have to move on and make things better now.”

Furthermore, Faruqui disclosed that these incidents took a toll on his mental health, resulting in various mental breakdowns during the show. “I have been through a lot of mental breakdowns; there was not a single day that I have not cried under the blanket or in the bathroom. I felt very helpless; mentally, I was affected. But I will have to face it,” Munawar said.

In a previous interview with ETimes, the stand-up comedian and singer responded to speculations that the show was manipulated, emphasizing that his victory was not predetermined. He argued that if fixed winners have to go through so much trauma, then how can it be fixed? According to him, if the winner had been pre-decided, they would have received everything on a platter. The comedian stated, “Pura season gawah hai [The entire season is proof] that I’ve got nothing on a platter; I’ve worked hard and a lot. My answer to people who are calling me a fixed winner is just sit and watch the entire season, and you will realize that it wasn’t fixed.”

About Munawar Faruqui:

Munawar Faruqui, born on January 28, 1992, is a renowned stand-up comedian hailing from Gujarat’s Junagadh. Due to financial challenges at home, Munawar began working at the age of 5 to support his family. In 2020, he gained initial acclaim following the release of a stand-up comedy video titled “Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat” on his channel. By August of that year, he made his musical debut with the track “Jawab,” a collaboration with Indian musician Spectra, solidifying his growing influence.

