Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Roasts Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain, Says ‘Yahaan Par Biwi Ke…’

Numerous online clips showcase Munawar playfully roasting Vicky Jain. Renowned for his wit and comedy, Faruqui confidently takes the spotlight, engaging in light-hearted banter with Vicky Jain.

Munawar Faruqui roasts Vicky Jain in latest promo of Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: With each episode, Bigg Boss 17 is witnessing an interesting twist. Now, the makers of the show have introduced an interesting roasting session that took place among 8 contestants of the show. Several clips of Munawar roasting Vicky Jain have surfaced online. Faruqui, who is famous for his satire and comedy was seen taking centre stage and giving it back to Vicky Jain in fun and laughter.

Despite being a challenge involving contestants mocking each other, Ankita Lokhande appears displeased as the winner of Lock Up season 1 ridicules her husband, Vicky Jain. The comedian in a playful manner reminded Vicky Jain that if he is there on the show, then is primarily due to being an actress’s husband.

The comedian was seen saying, “Jhagde mein Vicky Bhai ne meko bola tha ke tere jaise 200 mere yaha kaam pe hai. But mai toh ek hi insaan ko jaanta hu jo yaha pe biwi ke naam pe hai. (Vicky Bhai told me that he has 200 employees like me under him. However, I know only one person who’s on the show because of his wife’s name.)”

He further added, “Ankita always bolti hai kii TV unka maayka hai. Yeh Jamai kuch zyada din nahi rukk gaya yaha. (Ankita always says that TV is her maternal house, didn’t this son-in-law stay at her maternal house for too long?)”

Take a look at the video:

Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain initially formed a strong bond on the show, earning the title of masterminds. Yet, Salman Khan exposed their strategies in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Despite their differences, they chose to maintain cordiality, burying their issues. Vicky consistently expressed discomfort to Ankita about her prolonged interactions with Munawar, including sitting together for extended periods, holding hands, and frequent hugs. In response to Vicky’s concerns, both Munawar and Ankita began keeping a distance from each other

