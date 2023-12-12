Home

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Turns Vulnerable in Emotional Conversation About Ex-Wife And Son, Recalls Earning Rs 60 Per Day

Bigg Boss 17: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, breaks down as contestant opens up about his marriage life and how much he misses his son. Take a look at what Munawar Faruqui had to say.

Bigg Boss 17: As time goes by, the participants of Bigg Boss 17 are forming stronger bonds and revealing more personal aspects of their lives. While some try to keep their lives private, others are more open about their past experiences. Bigg Boss title contender, and stand-up comedian by profession, Munawar Faruqui usually keeps his personal life to himself, but this time he decided to open up emotionally. The moment of honesty broke down barriers and revealed the raw and unfiltered realities of life in the controversial house of Bigg Boss, giving the audience a genuine look into each contestant’s journey.

Munawar Faruqui Reveals Personal Details About His Ex-Wife

In the previous episode, Munawar Faruqui openly shared the challenges he faced to achieve his current position and the emotional trauma he experienced after his mother’s death. Although he had been reserved about his ex-wife and divorce in the past, a conversation with Aishwarya, Arun, and Mannara in the garden area made him reflect on his personal life.

Munawar discussed his early struggles, revealing that he and his father moved to Mumbai after his mother’s death when he was 13. Starting with a limited income of Rs 60 per day, he expressed how happy he was then as they did not have much money. Aishwarya inquired about his marital journey, asking when he got married and who arranged it. He disclosed that his family arranged it, but when questioned about the reasons behind the marriage’s failure, Munawar chose not to answer, stating that he did not want to talk about it but that it did not work out.

Take a look at what Bigg Boss Shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The conversation became more personal when the actress from Ghum hai kisikey pyaar mein asked Munawar about the birth of his son shortly after getting married. Munawar confirmed this and shared that he found out about his ex-wife’s remarriage while their son was with him. To verify this information, he contacted his son’s maternal grandfather. Aishwarya asked if his ex-wife didn’t care about having her son with her, to which Munawar shook his head to confirm that she did care.

He also defended her, saying that judgment should be avoided as people take necessary steps to move on in life. Aishwarya emphasized how people often regret their decisions later in life. In response, the 31-year-old said, “Anger ruins everything, their marriage was destroyed because of anger.” Mannara then asked if their relationship didn’t work out due to anger, miscommunication, or misunderstanding, to which the comedian replied, “I prefer not to say anything.”

In one of the previous episodes, a Diwali task was held where the winner would receive a special gift from their family. Munawar was shown a video clip of his son during this task, and upon watching it, he became overwhelmed with emotion.

