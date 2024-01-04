Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Plays Mind Games, Appoints Ankita Lokhande As The New Captain

Home

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Munawar Faruqui plans tactically and makes Ankita Lokhande the new captain of the house. While other contestants disagree with the decision.

As Bigg Boss season 17 comes closer to the final round, the contention between housemates gets more intimidating as each day goes by. The makers of the show wanted the contestants to appoint the new captain of the house. After Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Aoora served as the captain. Bigg Boss has now announced a captaincy task to appoint a new captain. As per the task rules, former captains Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and others were given the authority to select the new captain.

While Munawar backed Ankita, Isha advocated for Samarth to become the captain. Munawar also made efforts to convince Isha, and ultimately Ankita Lokhande emerged as the winner of the captaincy task. This dynamic task not only added excitement to the game but also had a significant impact on the relationships among the contestants.

The outcome of the captaincy task has caused disappointment for both Samarth Jurel and Mannara Chopra, who had expected to receive an advantage due to their connections with the former captains.

Samarth Jurel And Mannara Chopra Express Disappointment After Ankita Becomes Captain

Samarth Jurel was hoping for an advantage because his girlfriend, Isha Malviya, was a former captain and had the authority to influence the decision. Samarth even attempted to persuade her in this regard. However, after discussing with Munawar, Isha felt compelled to exclude Samarth from the competition for captaincy.

Isha explained that she felt indebted to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for their support during her own captaincy, and therefore she chose to eliminate him from the running. This decision left Samarth feeling frustrated. Isha also noted that she had previously helped Samarth by making certain decisions in his favour.

Since then Mannara Chopra has shown her disinterest in Munawar Faruqui, and he did not support her. But Munawar stood firm in his decision that he wanted Ankita Lokhande to become the captain and played his game tactically.

What are your thoughts on Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lookhande planning to play their own game?

