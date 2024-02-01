Home

Bigg Boss 17 Navid Sole and Ankita Lokhande Create Havoc With Kissing Video, Fans Question Latter’s Behaviour

Navid Sole and Ankita Lokhande have sparked controversies with their viral kissing video at a party. Recently, Navid came up with a clarification about planting a kiss on Ankita's cheeks.

Mumbai: After the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale came to an end, co-contestants like Munwar Faruqui, Mannra Chopra, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya have been frequently making headlines on social media talking about their journey in Bigg Boss 17. In the meantime Ankita Lokhande and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Navid Sole created a buzz around the town with a kissing video that instantly went viral on social media. Now, Navid has come up with his clarification before his rumours spark controversies with the Pavitra Rishta actress, Ankita Lokhande.

Navid Sole Clarifies His Viral Kissing Video With Ankita, ‘ Was In Good Mood’

Navid Sole posted a descriptive message on his Instagram story, where he mentioned the moment when he planted a kiss on Ankita Lolkhande’s cheeks, and in return, Ankita hugged him and laid her head on Navid’s chest.

Navid wrote, “Hello Everyone….I hope this message finds you in good spirits I wanted to chat about the recent dance video that’s been making the rounds from Ankita and Vicky’s after-party. It seems there’s a bit of a buzz, and I thought it’s only fair to share my perspective on the matter (sic).”

Take a look at what Navid Sole Shared On Instagram Story:

The former Bigg Boss 17 contestant further wrote., “I’ve noticed some raised eyebrows regarding Ankita’s dance with me, and I get it. But let me assure you, it was all in good fun and nothing more. Ankita and I share a fantastic friendship and has been one of my best friends in the house. She supported me so much in the Bigg Boss house and have so much love for her (sic).”

Navid Sole Clarifies Rumours Regarding Ankita Lokhande

Continuing his descriptive texts addressing the rumours Navid, continued, “Before the rumour mill starts spinning, let’s take a step back and appreciate the positive energy of the event. Sometimes, a dance is just a dance, and in this case, it was about celebrating good times and enjoying the moment (sic).”

Navid Sole and Ankita Lokhande’s Viral Kissing Video Creates Buzz Around Town

The Pavitra Rishta actress and the 37-year-old businessman Vicky Jain arranged a private party to which many of his close friends attended the bash, where the Navid was also spotted.

Take a look at Navid Planting Kiss On Ankita’s Cheeks- Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans on social media reacted in quite an unusual manner, a user on Instagram wrote, “Vicky’s father on his way to call Ankita’s mother (sic).” Another user commented, “If the husband does insure activities! If you do it yourself then it’s OK (sic).” The third user penned, “If Vicky had done this, insecurities would have been on peak (sic).” The fourth fan wrote, “Vicky is not allowed to talk and what is this girl doing? (sic).” While Ankita and Navid were seen lipsyncing to the song Tum Kya Mile. Navid kisses Ankita and the duo continues to groove to the song.

What are your thoughts on Navid Sole and Ankita Lokhande’s viral kissing video? What if instead of Ankita, Vicky imitated the identical video with another female?

