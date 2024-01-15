Home

Bigg Boss 17: Nazila Sitaishi Takes Down ‘Fake Allegations’ Claimed By Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan

Social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi recently shared a video on Instagram addressing 'fake accusations' claimed by Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. Watch video.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: For the past few weeks Bigg Boss title contender Munwawar Faruqui has been facing a tough time since his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan made a wild card entry in the reality show. This time Munawar’s other ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi shared a video where she replied to the ‘fake allegations’ made against her.

Faruqui’s Ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi Posts Video On Instagram

Nazila captioned her Instagram post, “This isn’t meant to direct hate towards anyone, I’m just talking about this once and for all because I want to move on in life without having to hear about a situation I didn’t create, every single day. I don’t need to do such cheap things for anybody’s fame or attention; Alhamdulilah, Allah has blessed me with a lot of things that I’m grateful for. sending lots of love and respect to everyone, as I try to heal in a way that leaves no room for resentment in my heart towards anyone (heart emoji).

Watch Nazila Sitaishi’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazila Sitaishi (@nazilx)

The YouTube vlogger also mentioned the video will be taken down soon. In the video, Nazila defended and discussed the allegations made against her.

She said, ” Firstly, I don’t agree with whatever is going on but the matter is out of my hands and completely beyond my control. Yes, I have shared the personal details of my life with someone. When I shared it, I was in an emotionally vulnerable state without knowing that in a matter of a few months, it would be on national television. (sic)”

If that was my intention and if that was what I wanted then I would have done it myself. But I have declined all sorts of interviews, I have declined to go on the show and the reason behind this is only because I tried to protect my and somebody else’s personal life from being used as entertainment, or for TRP or any other reasons as such. Nazila further stated, “It is unfair that my name is being dragged into a mess that I have not signed up for and in a place where I am not there to defend myself (sic).”

Nazila Sitaishi Opens Up About Munawar Faruqui

The Instagrammer continued the video and stated, “Secondly, I don’t really appreciate some of the things that were said against me which were not true. It doesn’t make sense how that person can claim that they are scared of someone who is 10 years younger than them. Especially when they were seen crying over the fact that they were going to lose me. And has said things that he wants to repair things with me and he knows somebody who would have never done such things that is Nazila (sic).”

She further spoke, “Then the next week, he conveniently flips his story to defend himself, make me look like a bad person, and make it look like he is terrified of the fact that I am going to make these things public when he said it a week ago that I wouldn’t do it (sic).”

‘I Was Betrayed By Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan’ Adds Nazila Sitaishi

Shiraishi continued to talk about how she felt about Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui betraying her. Nazila added, “It just doesn’t make sense. I’m sure all of you have experienced relationships and know that conflicts happen in relationships. I could use a lot of things against him, but I won’t, especially not in his absence. Yet he didn’t hesitate to blame everything on me, even when it’s not true (sic).”

Sitaishi added, “If I defend myself, then many things will come out and he won’t be able to defend himself. I don’t want to dwell on this anymore. I don’t want to harm someone else for my own benefit. It’s really tough to be betrayed by both sides already (sic).”

Nazila at last spoke, “I want to reiterate that I have no connection to those two (Munawar and Ayesha) individuals, so please refrain from associating me with them. If you believe that I am seeking fame and attention, then I kindly ask you to unfollow me. I do not desire this type of negative attention (sic).”

She ended the conversation by saying, “To all those who have expressed hatred and abuse towards me, I sincerely hope that you never have to endure a similar experience. I wish the same for your family. I am confident in the truth, as is he, and Allah is aware of the truth as well (sic).”



What are your thoughts on Nazila Sitaishi’s statement against Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

