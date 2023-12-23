Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens Call Vicky Jain TOXIC For Almost Hitting Wife Ankita Lokhande on National Television- WATCH

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens Call Vicky Jain TOXIC For Almost Hitting Wife Ankita Lokhande on National Television- WATCH

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, businessman Vicky Jain was seen agitated on wife Ankita Lokhande and also tried to slap her.

Vicky Jain tries to slap wife Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: With each episode of Bigg Boss 17, things are getting heated. In a recent episode of the high-voltage reality show, businessman Vicky Jain’s latest move towards his wife Ankita Lokhande not only shook her but every netizen were also taken aback. The late episode of the Bigg Boss 17 shows Vicky Jain involved in a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar over food items.

Trending Now

Amidst Vicky’s conversation with Abhishek, actor-wife Ankita Lokhande was also attempting to engage in the discussion. However, what caught everyone’s attention was when Vicky got up agitated and tried to raise his hand on Ankita, and she appeared to be in shock for a moment. Abhishek and Arun Mashettey were also equally shocked at Vicky’s action towards Ankita.

You may like to read

The video was widely shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a Bigg Boss fan page. The page in the tweet said, “During an argument, Vicky aggressively tried to get out of the blanket, and it looked like he was trying to hit his wife Ankita Lokhande on national television (screaming face emojis).”

Take a look at the video here:

During arguments, Vicky Bhaiya aggressively tried to get out of the blanket and looked like he was trying to hit his wife Ankita Lokhande on national television 😱😱😱pic.twitter.com/9s7roCZy8A — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 22, 2023

As soon as the video went online, it grabbed massive attention from netizens and a flood of comments started pouring in on the post. A user said “Yaar Ankita ka natural reaction bahut zyada sad tha (Anika’s natural reaction was too sad).” Another commented, “Ankita’s reaction makes it clear this has happened before too… feeling bad for her.” A person also tweeted, “Only winner material in the show is Ankita Lokhande.”

Ankita and Vicky’s relationship has been going through major ups and downs ever since the couple stepped inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Back in November’s episode of BB 17, Ankita and Vicky had the opportunity to converse with their mothers. Vicky’s mother expressed her anger at the ongoing conflicts between him and Ankita inside the Bigg Boss house, highlighting instances where Ankita allegedly kicked him and threw slippers at him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.