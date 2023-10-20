Home

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens Crack-Up as Vicky Jain-Neil Bhatt Get Into an Ugly Brawl – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt recently got into an ugly brawl in Bigg Boss 17. The two contestants started up with a heated argument which later turned more tense as Neil tried to get physical with Vicky. However, the housemates stopped the possibility of any violent confrontation between the participants. Arguments and rivalries are not a new thing in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. In fact, many believe that the catfights and cut-throat competition is the reason behind the huge TRPs in the reality show. In no time netizens came up with hilarious remarks over Neil and Vicky’s fight. Some fans also pointed out how Ankita Lokhande tried to get into a fight with Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi in order to gain footage.

NETIZENS MAKE HILARIOUS JOKES OVER NEIL BHATT-VICKY JAIN FIGHT IN BIGG BOSS 17:

Babu don’t go, babe don’t Sounds similar to ” Mele babu na thana thaya ” And Neil kitni overacting karta hai #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #NeilBhatt pic.twitter.com/1bzDnu98F6 — ♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@Crazzzy_damsel) October 20, 2023

Like i said spoon feeding worked Look at his fake aggression and Neil your fights are fake just like you. BB is about showing your real personality and you failed.#AnVi pls guide him he needs help.#BigBoss17 #NeilBhatt #VickyJain #AnkitaLokhande #BB17 pic.twitter.com/UVLRTl4Pi0 — » (@in_my_ownnworld) October 20, 2023

#BiggBoss is Scared that #VickyJain is Stealing all the Limelight & their favourite Bahu Ankita wont shine better that’s why BB is Poking Vicky Bhaiya Bar Bar. #BiggBoss17 — Khabri (@real_khabri_1) October 19, 2023

Agr ye overacting hai na to Abhishek ki to KRK ke levels tod rahi hai #NeilBhatt https://t.co/iMdT8g2EfB — Moss #PriyankaWonMyHeart (@moosadra) October 20, 2023

The views this angry version of #Neilbhatt is getting is crazy in all platforms .. — Tweetaddict (@Tweetaddict18) October 20, 2023

actually, after seeing this rage no one should try this again.. #NeilBhatt https://t.co/76dQMT8onZ — Tweetaddict (@Tweetaddict18) October 20, 2023

