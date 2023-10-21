Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens Enrage Over Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Fight – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens Enrage Over Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Fight – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens slammed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain over their recent clash in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens Enrage Over Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Fight - Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have become one of the most talked about couples in the seventeenth season of Bigg Boss. Vicky and Ankita have had their share of clashes and bonding in the Salman Khan-hosted reality. In-house fights between couples or ex-couples is not a new thing in the Bigg Boss franchise. However, the fans of the contestants often get into loggerheads as they root for their favouite housemate. Recently, few clips of Ankita and Vicky’s fight from a recent episode went viral. Netizens took sides while criticising the couple fight on the reality show. However, a section of users said that it is normal for a couple to have occasional differences.

Trending Now

NETIZENS REACT TO ANKITA LOKHANDE-VICKY JAIN’S FIGHT IN BIGG BOSS 17:

You may like to read

#AnkitaLokhande be like ky bolu ab #VickyJain ab bol nah ab bol alag hi chl rha couples ka toh ..#BiggBoss17 #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy https://t.co/9re6KSH9be — Sourav – Team Elvish (@Sourav_067) October 21, 2023

I don’t know why but i like the vibes of #VickyJain He has a personality

He has an opinion #BiggBoss17 — P R D (@PRIYARD) October 21, 2023

Why the hell he’s shouting like this? We understand fustration and all but shouting on your wife like this is not a good thing to do. And #AnkitaLokhande how calmly she’s handling this man!! #VickyJain #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/ru9Ed6DNsV — ✶ (@MaHeenS99) October 20, 2023

#VickyJain has been playing brilliantly, he is mixing up with everyone and driving his own content On the other hand #AnkitaLokhande is unable to mixup with people and make new friends because of her nature or whatever be the reason. Its #VickyJain who is suffering due to this — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 20, 2023

#VickyJain to #AnkitaLokhande “Agar humko bas sath me hi rehna tha to apne ghar me reh lete na! Yahan #BiggBoss17 me kya karne aaye? — Deepak Rathor (@DeepakR39048121) October 21, 2023

Are they are husbend wife un dono main apas main itni to understanding hogi Vicky jab irritate hota hoga to wo aise hi bat karta hoga isiliye Ankita bhi normal hai wo chilla nahi rahi hai Vicky sahi hai wo dumchalla banke nahi ghum sakta wo bhi show main khelne aya hai — Shweta (@ShwetaMork39735) October 21, 2023

I am with Vicky. Anyone can go mad when he is just trying to play his wife keeps on doing emotional drama and she can’t even clearly say it out and always act as if she is a victim. To play he needs a group and new friends — syupsang ✨ (@SANDHYA0801) October 21, 2023

Are yar hojata hai husband wife mein and it’s normal chill galat mat bolo viky bhaiya ko yar I really like his game — Samruddhi Joshi (@Samrudd70050286) October 20, 2023

You guys must be 12 yrs old kids who have not seen life .. his anger is not scray u clowns, he is angry cause she has acted all bechari like he has done something to her and he is getting frustrated . Anyone would be . She wants to use the baby voice now that he is angry — Rose (@Rose11347228) October 21, 2023

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES