Bigg Boss 17: Netizens go Bonkers as Abhishek Kumar Flirts With KhanZaadi – Watch
Bigg Boss 17: Netizens went berserk as Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi's viral romance is breaking the internet. - Watch
Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 17 is coming up with new twists and turns each day. After creating chaos throughout the week over Abhishek Kumar, Isha Talwar and Samarth Jurel’s love triangle, it seems the audiences are up for some more action. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss Season 17, Abhishek is seen flirting with KhanZaadi aka Feroza Khan. In the video Abhishek is seen apologising to Feroza for accidentally pushing her. All housemates including Isha observe Abhishek. In the beginning Isha smiles as she finds it funny. However, later she is shown getting serious. Netizens in no time went berserk over the new romance inside the house.
NETIZENS REACT AS ABHISHEK KUMAR FLIRTS WITH KHANZAADI:
— वंदिता (@Vandita_11) November 1, 2023
Saara content Abhishek hi dera h bhai shi jara h bnda
— Varsha (@Varsha24735780) November 1, 2023
Yeh Hui Na Baat Kabi KhanZaadi Abhishek Ke Piche Kabi Abhishek KhanZaadi ke Piche it’s 2 Much Fun
— Mr Perfect (@starmanjeet007) November 1, 2023
Bahut achha ja raha hai #AbhishekKumar abhi
— Thakur (@thakurvlogs007) November 1, 2023
Kuch b kaho..Abhishek hai to interesting Banda
— abhiissues (@abhi07279409) November 1, 2023
Topi drama op
— sh@ni (@shani133333) November 1, 2023
I was expecting a bond bw #KhanZaadi & #MunawwarFaruqui but yha to kuch aur hi scene chl raha hai.
— (@shekhar16793) November 1, 2023
Kya drama hai love school hai ya biggboss
— Alyssa (@notalwaysalyssa) November 1, 2023
Nothing New…
Ye banda Fake Fights Karta hai…
Aur Fake Love Angle banata hai..
Vicky Jain Ka Personal ChamCha..#BiggBoss17 #BB17
— (@CooL_BoY_999) November 1, 2023
6 din se pura show Abhishek ke around hain ager aise he chalta raha toh sab ko piche chor dega yee , bcoz bigg boss ADUINECS bohat badi hain, Twitter ADUINECS se 100x jada hain.
— THE NADDY (@Nady_asim1) November 1, 2023
#IshaMalviya is arguing with #Samarthjurel over a tissue paper.
But the major reason behind it is she’s jealous because #AbhishekKumar is not giving her bit of attention and flirting with #Khanzaadi and all other hms supports Abhishek and not her. #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/SaAskSMmSu
— Fizzzzz (@ImSfizzaa) November 1, 2023
Isha getting jealous of seeing Abhishek and KhanZaadi together …
KARMA
Actually Abhishek & KhanZaadi looking cute together ❤️❤️#MunawarFaruqui #MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #Abhiya #ElvishYadav #VickyJain #Ankitalokhande #Biggboss #AbhishekKumar #MunAra #KhanZaadi pic.twitter.com/3vxErcJU7P
— Muhammad Abdullah (@Abbuzdar76) November 1, 2023
Dil sambhal ja jara phir Mohabbat karne chala hai tu
— KALI PURUS (@Rahul119111) November 1, 2023
#AbhishekKumar: “ I was the worst and Samarth is best for You. Accept it and Move On.” ❤️
Ab sirf #KhanZaadi ka pyar hmare bhai ko bacha skta hai.. #KhanzaadiIsTheBoss #BigBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/meHB8z2Wjy
— BiggBossIndiaTalk (@BigBoss_India) November 1, 2023
#Abhishekumar ki Love story begins with #KhanZaadi ??
RT FOR: #AbhishekKumar
LIKE : #KhanZaadi #BiggBoss #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/odINIhBwUC
— Light-Bill〄 (@Light_X_Bill) November 1, 2023
#AbhishekKumar x #KhanZaadi is still better than those cringe couple #Neiwarya and #IshaMalviya aur uska ramlaal !
These two could be the chaotic duo of #BB17 !#BiggBoss17
— + (@shankysynonym) November 1, 2023
