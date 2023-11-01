Top Recommended Stories

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens go Bonkers as Abhishek Kumar Flirts With KhanZaadi – Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens went berserk as Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi's viral romance is breaking the internet. - Watch

Published: November 1, 2023 8:18 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 17 is coming up with new twists and turns each day. After creating chaos throughout the week over Abhishek Kumar, Isha Talwar and Samarth Jurel’s love triangle, it seems the audiences are up for some more action. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss Season 17, Abhishek is seen flirting with KhanZaadi aka Feroza Khan. In the video Abhishek is seen apologising to Feroza for accidentally pushing her. All housemates including Isha observe Abhishek. In the beginning Isha smiles as she finds it funny. However, later she is shown getting serious. Netizens in no time went berserk over the new romance inside the house.

NETIZENS REACT AS ABHISHEK KUMAR FLIRTS WITH KHANZAADI:

