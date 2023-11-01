Home

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens go Bonkers as Abhishek Kumar Flirts With KhanZaadi – Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens went berserk as Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi's viral romance is breaking the internet. - Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 17 is coming up with new twists and turns each day. After creating chaos throughout the week over Abhishek Kumar, Isha Talwar and Samarth Jurel’s love triangle, it seems the audiences are up for some more action. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss Season 17, Abhishek is seen flirting with KhanZaadi aka Feroza Khan. In the video Abhishek is seen apologising to Feroza for accidentally pushing her. All housemates including Isha observe Abhishek. In the beginning Isha smiles as she finds it funny. However, later she is shown getting serious. Netizens in no time went berserk over the new romance inside the house.

NETIZENS REACT AS ABHISHEK KUMAR FLIRTS WITH KHANZAADI:

Saara content Abhishek hi dera h bhai shi jara h bnda — Varsha (@Varsha24735780) November 1, 2023

Yeh Hui Na Baat Kabi KhanZaadi Abhishek Ke Piche Kabi Abhishek KhanZaadi ke Piche it’s 2 Much Fun — Mr Perfect (@starmanjeet007) November 1, 2023

Bahut achha ja raha hai #AbhishekKumar abhi — Thakur (@thakurvlogs007) November 1, 2023

Kuch b kaho..Abhishek hai to interesting Banda — abhiissues (@abhi07279409) November 1, 2023

Topi drama op — sh@ni (@shani133333) November 1, 2023

I was expecting a bond bw #KhanZaadi & #MunawwarFaruqui but yha to kuch aur hi scene chl raha hai. — (@shekhar16793) November 1, 2023

Kya drama hai love school hai ya biggboss — Alyssa (@notalwaysalyssa) November 1, 2023

Nothing New… Ye banda Fake Fights Karta hai…

Aur Fake Love Angle banata hai..

Vicky Jain Ka Personal ChamCha..#BiggBoss17 #BB17 — (@CooL_BoY_999) November 1, 2023

6 din se pura show Abhishek ke around hain ager aise he chalta raha toh sab ko piche chor dega yee , bcoz bigg boss ADUINECS bohat badi hain, Twitter ADUINECS se 100x jada hain. — THE NADDY (@Nady_asim1) November 1, 2023

#IshaMalviya is arguing with #Samarthjurel over a tissue paper. But the major reason behind it is she’s jealous because #AbhishekKumar is not giving her bit of attention and flirting with #Khanzaadi and all other hms supports Abhishek and not her. #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/SaAskSMmSu — Fizzzzz (@ImSfizzaa) November 1, 2023

Dil sambhal ja jara phir Mohabbat karne chala hai tu — KALI PURUS (@Rahul119111) November 1, 2023

#AbhishekKumar: “ I was the worst and Samarth is best for You. Accept it and Move On.” ❤️ Ab sirf #KhanZaadi ka pyar hmare bhai ko bacha skta hai.. #KhanzaadiIsTheBoss #BigBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/meHB8z2Wjy — BiggBossIndiaTalk (@BigBoss_India) November 1, 2023

